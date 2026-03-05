Autodesk's new AI 3D generator aims to open game art and 3D printing to everyone

Another creative software giant has just stormed into the generative AI arena. Autodesk, the company behind the industry-standard CAD software AutoCAD and the animation software Maya, has added an AI 3D model generator to its cloud-based AutoDesk Flow Studio.

Wonder 3D can create detailed 3D assets from both text prompts and 2D image references. Could it empower a revolution in game art and 3D printing, or has AI slop merely entered the third dimension?

Introducing Wonder 3D | Text and Image to 3D in Autodesk Flow Studio - YouTube Watch On

Autodesk Flow Studio already made use of AI to automate VFX tasks like motion capture, camera tracking and character animation. The addition of Wonder 3D means that users can now generate fully editable 3D models of characters and props, complete with geometries and textures.

There are three tools: Text-to-3D, Image-to-3D and Text-to-Image. Image-to-3D allows sketches, reference images or concept art to be turned into textured 3D models, while text-to-Image means that users can generate 2D concept visuals first before choosing the strongest ideas to take into 3D.

(Image credit: Autodesk)

The 3D models generated by Wonder 3D can be exported as .OBJ files, making them suitable for 3D printing and physical prototyping. Users can refine, remix and reuse the assets generated across projects, which Autodesk says can dramatically accelerate creative workflows and remove bottlenecks that delay downstream production teams, enabling rapid iteration without costly manual rework.

The company also suggests that Wonder 3D will lower the barrier to entry to 3D creation for people who don't have extensive technical skills. It sees use cases in game design, where studios will be able to generate characters and props for prototyping, and indie developers will be able to build game-ready assets without requiring large art teams.

3D printing hobbyists will be able to use the models to turn concepts into physical models, while content creators could use them to incorporate 3D into videos and advertising, the company says. Autodesk also sees uses in virtual production and XR, where teams can populate scenes with production-ready assets.

Amid the ever-growing pressure to deliver more content in less time, Wonder 3D could help a range of 3D creators to streamline production while unlocking new creative possibilities and expanding who can participate. The news could enhance Autodesk's B2B appeal, but do individual users want it?

The company has to innovate given the competition from free and open-source Blender, but some 3D artists have suggested that it's making its own programs redundant. It's also a move that will require users to pay more if they use the tool a lot. While Wonder 3D is available in all existing Autodesk Flow subscription tiers, AI generations require credits. The free tier comes with 300 credits per month while the pro tier ($64 per month) provides 12,100.

You can find more details at flowstudio.com