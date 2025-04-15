The best CAD software for design, engineering and architecture

Advice
By published

Discover the best free and paid-for software for 3D design, tested and rated for beginners, professionals and students.

Best CAD software; logos of the best CAD software, including AutoCAD and SketchUp
(Image credit: Autodesk / Trimble / FreeCAD)
Jump To:

If you're embarking on a CAD journey or simply wanting to find out whether you're working with the best CAD software, then you've come to the right place. With over two decades of CAD experience, I know all of the best options out there along with their pros and cons.

One of the most important things that's worth noting before I dive in is that not all CAD software is Mac-compatible. If you don't have any plans to switch up your hardware, then this will seriously narrow your options. To help you with this, I specify the supported platforms within each product listed below.

Autodesk AutoCADBest overall
1. Autodesk AutoCAD

There is no bigger name in the CAD world than AutoCAD. With over 40 years of development, this software from Autodesk is the complete package. It features 2D drafting, 3D modelling and industry-specific tools. It does have a steep learning curve.

Read more

Best CAD software; the logo of SketchUpBest for beginners
2. SketchUp

SketchUp is the best beginner CAD sofware and has been for years, it's used by all kinds of artists from digital illustrators looking to get into 3D to architects, product designers and engineers. Fast, easy and simple to use it's perhaps not as accurate as AutoCAD.

Read more

FreeCADBest for free
3. FreeCAD

As a parametric 3D CAD software, FreeCAD is ideal for mechanical engineering and product design, but can also be used for architecture and electrical engineering. Being free, the UI can feel dated and overall is less polished compared to AutoCAD at No.1.

Read more

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Autodesk AutoCAD scorecard

Attributes

Notes

Rating

Features and Tools

A complete set of 2D tools and features but not so extensive in 3D.

★★★★

Usability

Very easy to use and a nippy interface.

★★★★

Price

As with most Autodesk products, AutoCAD is very pricey.

★★★

Swipe to scroll horizontally
SketchUp scorecard

Attributes

Notes

Rating

Features and Tools

Simple tools that enable users to generate complex models.

★★★★

Usability

The most intuitive 3D package I've ever seen.

★★★★★

Price

SketchUp is significantly more affordable than most other alternatives.

★★★★

Swipe to scroll horizontally
FreeCAD scorecard

Attributes

Notes

Rating

Features and Tools

Parametric tools that make it easy to create and edit models.

★★★

Usability

A clear and simple interface with straight forward workflows.

★★★★

Price

FreeCAD is free and open-source

★★★★★

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Fusion 360 scorecard

Attributes

Notes

Rating

Features and Tools

Extensive tools and particularly good in 3D.

★★★★

Usability

A fairly steep learning curve but fine once you've got over the hump.

★★★★

Price

More affordable than most Autodesk products but still not free.

★★★★

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Plasticity scorecard

Attributes

Notes

Rating

Features and Tools

Everything you could need for hard surface modelling and concept art.

★★★★

Usability

Not the easiest to use but a focus on creative freedom and expression.

★★★

Price

No subscriptions, just a one-time fee.

★★★★

Paul Hatton
Paul Hatton
Writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 