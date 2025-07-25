10 Procreate tips every aspiring illustrator should know

Advice
By published

Discover the digital shortcuts, creative habits, and storytelling tricks to help make your first book a reality.

Getting started in digital art and illustration can be daunting, especially if you're new to the tools, tech, and apps. Procreate on iPad breaks down many of those barriers, as it's one of the most intuitive and fun art apps you can use. The best iPad for drawing makes art approachable, too.

But it's still good to get advice, which is why we've asked children's book illustrator Daniel WŁodarski, via our sister magazine ImagineFX, to offer 10 quick tips for getting started in Procreate if stylised illustration is your goal (the advice is universal too, especially No.9).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Włodarski
Daniel Włodarski
Illustrator

Daniel is an illustrator. For the past 11 years, he has created artwork for children’s books, games, puzzles, and cartoons. During his career, he has worked on more than 80 children’s books from all over the world. Daniel most enjoys crafting unique characters using both traditional and digital techniques.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.