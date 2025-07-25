Blender on iPad is finally happening, and it could be the app every artist needs

Take your 3D art studio anywhere.

After years of anticipation, Blender, the best free 3D software, is finally coming to iPad. The full-fat, professional-grade Blender experience is being adapted for Apple’s iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, marking a significant evolution in how and where artists can create.

Blender’s development team has revealed its ambitious tablet-first project in a new design overview, confirming that a native version of Blender is set for release on iPad, with Android following later, which means you could also be modelling and animating in 3D on the new Wacom MovinkPad 11 or Samsung Galaxy Ultra. Proving it's not a pipe dream, a hands-on tech demo will debut at SIGGRAPH 2025 in Vancouver, offering a first glimpse at how Blender runs on a standalone tablet.

