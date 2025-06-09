Recommended reading

From new Import Nodes to UI design upgrades, here's what you need to know about the beta release.

Blender 4.5 splash screen
(Image credit: Blender Foundation)

Blender retains a solid position in our pick of the best 3D modelling software, and the upcoming Blender 4.5 release looks set to cement that. It's now available in beta. and the full release is scheduled for 15 July.

So what's new? The best breakdown I've seen is from the pro CG generalist Thomas Marcos. He's posted a thread on X picking out highlights from the release, including new Import Nodes and full cloud point object support.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

