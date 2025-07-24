See how a tiny team made a jaw-dropping Godzilla using Unreal Engine 5

Hollywood trembles!

As one of the best game development platforms for photorealistic work, Unreal Engine 5 has been put to use for all kinds of fan-made game remakes, from a 3D Super Mario World to Sonic Adventure. But the software isn't just for games. People are also using it for their own takes on big movie franchises thanks to its powerful capabilities for VFX.

One project to grab our attention is this short UE5 Godzilla cinematic from pro VFX artist and director Josh Toonen. Having worked on blockbusters like Star Wars IX and Godzilla vs Kong, he set out to apply some of the tricks he's learned in Epic Games' engine to prove that you don't need a multi-million dollar budgets to make Hollywood effects.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

