How we used Unreal Engine to create the voxelised world of A Minecraft Movie

By , published

Disguise Services spent a year using virtual production techniques to bring the film’s iconic settings to life.

A scene from A Minecraft Movie
(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Unless you’ve lived under a cube of deepslate, you’ve almost certainly heard of A Minecraft Movie. The cinematic event has dominated the box office and laid waste to cinema screening rooms. But you might not have heard how the video game world made it to the big screen.

The key was to use virtual environments. That’s why Warner Bros. involved our creative services team at Disguise from the earliest stages of production, working as the Virtual Art Department (VAD) on the movie. Real-world locations or entirely practical sets couldn’t do the outlandish settings of Minecraft justice on their own.

Image 1 of 5
A scene from A Minecraft Movie
Using virtual environments within Unreal Engine helped the Minecraft Movie team to plan shots, including actor placements(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)
Image 1 of 4
A scene from A Minecraft Movie
The virtual Unreal Engine environment that the VAD team created for the Lava Chicken Shack in Midport Village(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

