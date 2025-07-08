Well, I did it. I blew my budget on 3D printing this Prime Day and overspent by about £60. I didn't shop on Amazon, either, as Bambu Lab currently has a third anniversary sale with deals galore – and several rounds of flash sales on filaments, accessories, and spare parts that have just been replenished.

I really wasn't expecting to drop £100 on this sale, but alas, I did (if you don't believe me, you can see a screenshot of my order below). I really wish someone could have warned me how addictive and expensive 3D printing is before I dived into this creative hobby two years ago, and although my bank account might be crying, it just brings me so much joy. Let me share my wisdom with you all, and remind you that some of the best 3D printers on the market are EXPENSIVE.

Filament is also expensive, as with resin. But if you're looking to save big on some of the most reliable and premium 3D printers that money can buy, then I suggest you bin off Prime Day altogether and run to Bambu Lab's website right now. Need more convincing? I recently reviewed the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon printer, and my world opened up. For more options, see our Prime Day 3D printer hub full of deals.

See, I wasn't kidding! (Image credit: Future)

Top Bambu Lab deals

Save 39% Bambu Lab SuperTack Build plate: was £30.99 now £19 at Bambu Lab I've been eyeing up this plate for quite some time, given that I keep having Prime towers getting knocked over and prints not sticking to the plate. This plate is said to eliminate adhesion issues, and I'm so glad that it's reduced from the usual £30 price tag.

Top deal Bambu Lab X1 Carbon: was £1,179 now £829 at Bambu Lab I can't believe that this deal is STILL live. I reported on this just a few weeks ago and expected the stock to sell out. The Bambu Lab X1 Carbon has a fully enclosed Core XY design and was the company's flagship machine, right up until the launch of the new H2D model (this is super premium with a laser engraver built in).