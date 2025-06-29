If you're into 3D printing, then you'll know that using an AMS (automated material system) for multicolour printing is extremely time-consuming. While you can get amazing results using some of the best 3D printers, I've found that sometimes, printing smaller features such as claws and eyes in a specific colour isn't always worth the extra 5+ hours of print time – so I use acrylic markers instead.

The set I currently use is by NICETY, and it's on sale right now with 27% off, down to just £16 over at Amazon. For this price, you get a total of 58 acrylic paint pens covering pretty much every colour you could ever need. I recently used these pens in my tutorial on how to 3D print cosplay props.

I love that these pens are super pigmented, and you can layer the colours too once you allow the base layer to fully dry. It's so much easier than actually painting a 3D model, and the medium tip is great for precision in tricky areas. I've got all the details on this deal for you below, but don't forget to check out our Prime Day 3D printer hub where I'll be rounding up all of the top deals as and when I find them.

Today's best acrylic marker deal

Save 27% NICETY Acrylic marker 58 set: was £21.99 now £16.14 at Amazon Once you start using acrylic markers to paint areas of your 3D prints, you'll save HOURS of time as opposed to using an AMS for colouring your prints. The black and white markers especially are great for adding in eye details to dragons, and the colours last extremely well with a vibrant finish. I can't recommend these pens enough.

