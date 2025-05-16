Recommended reading

I 3D printed a beautiful Cinderwing dragon with this rainbow filament - and it's on sale right now

The transition from teal to pink is so elegant.

iSANMATE Matte Rainbow PLA on a blue background
(Image credit: iSANMATE / Future)

Looking for some beautiful multicoloured 3D printing filament? I've been using iSANMATE's Matte Rainbow PLA recently, and it's on sale right now for only $23.99 over at Amazon for a 1KG (1.75mm) spool. That's 20% off the usual $29.99 price tag, which is a pretty rare and generous discount for a filament this high in demand (I've seen it sell out plenty of times before).

I've been 3D printing some awesome models over the last few weeks with my Bambu Lab X1 Carbon, including a beautiful baby Cherry Blossom Dragon from popular designer, Cinderwing3D using this rainbow filament. After subscribing to Cinderwing's membership via Thangs, I was overwhelmed by all of the stunning models and just knew I had to print a pretty dragon with this very pretty filament (take a look at the image below and tell me it's not adorable).

CinderWing 3D printed dragon
(Image credit: Future)
iSANMATE Rainbow PLA Filament
iSANMATE Rainbow PLA Filament: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon

If you're yet to try out multicoloured filament for your 3D printer, then I highly recommend giving it a whirl. The matte texture of this rainbow PLA from iSANMATE prints flawlessly and I love the smooth gradient transition from teal, to blue, to pink.

Not many newcomers realise that you can print high-quality models using multicoloured filament, as opposed to needing a multicoloured AMS printer to get good results. With that said, I recently reviewed the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon combo, and I'm never going back to my basic Ancubic Kobra 2.

