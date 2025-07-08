It's officially the first day of Amazon Prime Day 2025, but I'm a little underwhelmed, in all honesty. The 3D printer deals I've been finding on Amazon this year aren't all that great – and as is the case every year, the real gems are found by shopping directly at a retailer's website.

For example, just an hour ago, I spent £100 on Bambu Lab's website for its 3rd anniversary sale which just so happens to beat out Prime Day big time. The same goes for Creality, which, despite branding its current sale as a Prime Day Mega Sale, actually offers better prices on its own website (with extra freebies thrown in).

The three deals I've listed below on several of the best 3D printers are the only ones I'd even consider buying this Prime Day, and none of them are from Amazon. Take a look at our Prime Day 3D printer hub for more recommended deals and some top buying advice, including 5 things you should know when shopping for a 3D printer.

Before you head to Amazon, take a look at the deals from retailers themselves using the links below and I can almost guarantee you a better price.

3 Top deals

Best deal Save $250 Bambu Lab X1 Carbon : was $1,249 now $999 at Bambu Lab Bambu Lab has a 3-year anniversary sale happening right now, and a very generous price cut on its previous flagship model, the X1C, for only $999. I recently reviewed this 3D printer, and it's without a doubt the best one I've ever used. You can also get a free Maker's Supply Kit & Accessories Pack included with this printer while stock lasts. I highly recommend checking out Bambu Lab's flash sale, especially if you're after some deals on bulk filament orders or spare printer parts.

Top deal Save $400 Creality K2 Plus Combo: was $1,649 now $1,249 at CrealityOfficialStore This printer deal is MUCH BETTER over at Creality. It might be the exact same price at Amazon, but you miss out on a 1-year warranty, as well as an 8KG filament bundle (worth $200) bundled in for free. I've been dying to get my hands on Creality's K2 Plus, purely to test out not only its generous build volume (350x350x350mm) but its multicolour capabilities as well. It also boasts Dual AI Cameras, For a limited time, you can redeem free access to Creality Cloud Premium (with perks including 300+ free models, cloud storage, and faster download speeds).