Bin off Prime Day and shop these top 3D printer deals instead

The best deals aren't always at Amazon yano.

(Image credit: Future / Creality / Elegoo / Bambu Lab)
It's officially the first day of Amazon Prime Day 2025, but I'm a little underwhelmed, in all honesty. The 3D printer deals I've been finding on Amazon this year aren't all that great – and as is the case every year, the real gems are found by shopping directly at a retailer's website.

For example, just an hour ago, I spent £100 on Bambu Lab's website for its 3rd anniversary sale which just so happens to beat out Prime Day big time. The same goes for Creality, which, despite branding its current sale as a Prime Day Mega Sale, actually offers better prices on its own website (with extra freebies thrown in).

Bambu Lab X1 Carbon
Bambu Lab X1 Carbon : was $1,249 now $999 at Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab has a 3-year anniversary sale happening right now, and a very generous price cut on its previous flagship model, the X1C, for only $999. I recently reviewed this 3D printer, and it's without a doubt the best one I've ever used.

You can also get a free Maker's Supply Kit & Accessories Pack included with this printer while stock lasts.

I highly recommend checking out Bambu Lab's flash sale, especially if you're after some deals on bulk filament orders or spare printer parts.

Creality K2 Plus Combo
Creality K2 Plus Combo: was $1,649 now $1,249 at CrealityOfficialStore

This printer deal is MUCH BETTER over at Creality. It might be the exact same price at Amazon, but you miss out on a 1-year warranty, as well as an 8KG filament bundle (worth $200) bundled in for free.

I've been dying to get my hands on Creality's K2 Plus, purely to test out not only its generous build volume (350x350x350mm) but its multicolour capabilities as well. It also boasts Dual AI Cameras,

For a limited time, you can redeem free access to Creality Cloud Premium (with perks including 300+ free models, cloud storage, and faster download speeds).

Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra
Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra : was $524 now $349 at Elegoo

If you're looking for an inexpensive yet excellent resin 3D printer, then I highly recommend the Saturn 4 Ultra. I reviewed this printer at the start of the year, and it was the first time I had ever used a resin printer before and super beginner-friendly.

For a slight upgrade, we've also reviewed the newer Saturn 4 Ultra 16K model, which has the benefit of a heated tank for faster start-up times.

