I've recently levelled up my 3D printing game, and entered Bambu Lab territory. This company manufactures some of the most premium 3D printers you can buy, and its material quality is just as luxurious. I've been using one of the best 3D printers on the market, the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon, and honestly, I'm never going back. Even the spools are fancy (and reusable, too).

If you're someone who goes through a lot of filament for your 3D printer (don't we all), then I'm delighted to tell you that Bambu Lab has just launched its Summer Sale – with bulk discounts on materials and accessories, including maintenance parts and hotends. There are some great deals on 3D printers too, which I've rounded up below.

The Promotion is offering a generous discount on basic and matte Bambu Lab PLA filament for as little as $13.99 / £11.99 per roll when you purchase at least 6 rolls. Considering that Bambu Lab PLA usually retails for around $19.99 / £17.99 per spool, this can save you up to $36 on your bulk order. I've got all the details on this Summer Sale for you below.

Everybody stay calm: Bambu Lab has a bulk sale

US Deals

Bambu Lab P1P: was $699 now $549 at Bambu Lab Save $150: Released in November 2022, this is still a relatively new model, though it has certainly been overshadowed by Bambu Lab's enclosed and Core XY releases. The P1P remains an excellent 3D printer, however, and offers super-fast print speeds of 20000 mm/s. It's also AMS compatible, should you wish to use it for multicolour printing.

Bambu Lab A1 mini Combo: was $459 now $399 at Bambu Lab Save $60: If you're after a super affordable multicolour 3D printer, then the A1 mini is a great choice. Right now, you can save $60 on the A1 mini combo (the version with an AMS unit included), which is only $399 over at Bambu Lab. There's also a great deal on the standalone version of the printer (no AMS) for only $249 ($50 off) at Bambu Lab - this is an absolute bargain! The no-AMS printer will only print in single colour, but this is a great price for a printer of this quality.

Top filament deal Bambu Lab FIlament starter pack : was $91.96 now $71.96 at Bambu Lab Save $20: If you've never used Bambu Lab filament before, then this is a great introductory deal to get you familiar with the material, though I'm sure you'll love using it. It includes 2 x 1KG rolls of Basic PLA, and 2x 1KG rolls of Matte PLA - and you get to choose which colours you want.

Must-have build plate Bambu Cool Plate SuperTack: was $17.99 now $14.99 at Bambu Lab Save $3 This isn't a mega deal by any means, but as an X1C owner who keeps experiencing the prime tower getting knocked over during long prints, I'm seriously considering getting one of these SuperTack cool plates to keep everything in position where it should be with super reliable surface adhesion.

UK Deals

Top deal Bambu Lab X1 Carbon Combo: was £1,179 now £999 at Bambu Lab Save £180: I can't believe that this deal is STILL live. I reported on this just a few weeks ago and expected stock to sell out. The Bambu Lab X1C has a fully enclosed Core XY design and was the company's flagship machine, right up until the launch of the new H2D model (this is super premium with a laser engraver built in). This 3D printer is a top choice for professionals, as well as hobbyists (with a larger budget) and complete beginners. It's accessible and easy to use for everyone, but certainly not cheap, even after this price cut.

Bambu Lab A1 Combo: was £509 now £419 at Bambu Lab Save: £90 I'm pleasantly surprised to see the A1 Combo fall into more budget-friendly territory during this summer sale. Released in 2023, this model is intended as an affordable choice for those who enjoy multicolour printing and don't need the bigger and bulkier Core XY units. It has a generous build Volume of 256x256x256mm, and can reach printing speeds of up to 500mm/s(Max).

Top deal Bambu Lab P1S (combo): was £869 now £699 at Bambu Lab Save £170: Just like the X1C, Bambu Lab's P1S is a premium choice for 3D printing professionals and hobbyists alike. It has an enclosed design for high-temp printing, and the combo model includes an AMS unit for high-quality multi-colour and multi-material printing. It's fast, has a built-in camera with AI detection, and is under £700, what more do you need?

UK Deal Bambu Lab FIlament starter pack (4 rolls): was £83.96 now £67.96 at Bambu Lab Save £16: This might not seem like a very worthy saving, but £16 is near enough the cost of a filament spool, so really, you're getting a free spool with this deal (it depends on how you look at it). This starter pack includes 2 x 1KG rolls of Basic PLA, and 2x 1KG rolls of Matte PLA - and you get to choose which colours you want.

