I've found some unbeatable deals on FDM 3D printers ahead of Prime Day

I've been 3D printing since November, and it's safe to say that I'm totally addicted (and financially committed) to this creative hobby. 3D printing can be super expensive, so keep this in mind if you're shopping for one this Prime Day.

With that said, I'm always looking out for the best deals on 3D printers and filament bundles to help me save some money on material costs, and to keep tabs on any potential upgrades (I would die for the Anycubic Kobra 3 combo).

Last year I managed to bag a great deal on the Anycubic Kobra 2 during Black Friday, and I'm here to help you do the same with these Amazon Prime Day 3D printer price cuts. The deals I've gathered below are on some of the best FDM printers, which use spools of plastic material called filament to print with. You can get 3D printers that use resin instead, but these are trickier to get started with if you're new to 3D printing.

BEST DEAL FOR BEGINNERS – Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo: $289.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $130: This 3D printer will appeal to newcomers since it's extremely intuitive to use, has fast printing speeds, and throws up very few technical issues. However, if you can justify an extra $40, you get a great upgrade with the Kobra 2 (below) and a better display for controlling the printer. This is a Prime-only deal so you'll need to join Amazon Prime or be logged in to your account to get this printer for $159, unless you buy directly from the company. Price Check: $169 at Anycubic

Anycubic Kobra 2: $289.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $90: This 3D printer deal is so good that I actually bought it! I needed a machine that was affordable and user-friendly, and for under $200, you can't ask for much more. This is a Prime-only deal so you'll need to join Amazon Prime or be logged in to your account to get this printer for $199, unless you buy directly from the company. Price Check: $199 at Anycubic

AnkerMake M5: $699.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $300: The AnkerMake M5 is a beast of a printer, offering advanced precision, auto-levelling, and impressive speeds of up to 500mm/s. You can connect to this printer using the integrated touchscreen or your phone/laptop, and it has an integrated camera with AI recognition too for detecting any failed prints as they happen. • There's also a deal on the more affordable younger sibling, the AnkerMake M5C with $100 off at Amazon. Price Check: $699.99 at Amazon

FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M: $479 $299 at Amazon

Save $180: The FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M offers up to 600mm/s running speed (super fast) and has auto-levelling to take the guesswork out of levelling your print bed. This is a Prime-only deal so you'll need to join Amazon Prime or be logged in to your account to get this printer for $299, unless you buy directly from the company. If you're not a Prime member, you can get the Adventurer 5M for $379, which is still a great $100 discount. Price Check: $339 at FLASHFORGE

