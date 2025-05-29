Recommended reading

The Brand Impact Awards 2025 are now open for entries

News
By published

The prestigious branding awards scheme is back for its 12th year.

We are delighted to announced that the Brand Impact Awards are now open for entries. The prestigious awards have been celebrating the world's best branding for over a decade, and this year you have until Friday 18 July to submit your best work.

Image 1 of 5
Samsung Micro Miracles, by ManvsMachine
(Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Samsung Micro Mircales by ManvsMachine won the Best of Show Campaign in 2024

Image 1 of 5
RSPCA new branding
(Image credit: RSPCA)

RSPCA by JKR won Best of Show: Identity in 2024

Image 1 of 5
Here Design process of creating Untold identity with young male prisoners - man with untold t-shirt looking at mood board
(Image credit: Here Design)

Here Design won the Social Impact award for its work with Untold

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1