We are delighted to announced that the Brand Impact Awards are now open for entries. The prestigious awards have been celebrating the world's best branding for over a decade, and this year you have until Friday 18 July to submit your best work.

Brought to you by Creative Bloq, the Brand Impact Awards (BIAs) judges work in the context of its market sector, which means boundary-breaking creative work in usually dry, conservative fields has a chance to rise to the surface.

There are 24 sector categories including Wine, Beer and Spirits, Self-branding, FMCG and Transport and Travel.

This year there are some exciting new categories to enter, too. The Craft categories (sponsored by Frontify) include Brand Strategy, Motion, Copywriting, Illustration, Typography, and – new for 2025 – Sonic.

Plus, we're also introducing the Innovation in Branding categories, to bring to the front groundbreaking new work that's setting the branding world alight. One category is Emerging Tech – celebrating campaigns that engage audiences in innovative and original ways through the use of nascent technologies such as AI, AR, VR or biometrics.

The Experiential category looks at physical, digital and/or hybrid sensory experiences, and Interactive includes campaigns that engage audiences through digital interactivity.

As in previous years, our beautiful BIA Mallet trophies reward bronze, silver and gold standard work, and special new trophies in white and black celebrate the Social Impact and Best of Show awards, respectively.

The Brand Impact Awards are judged by an esteemed judging panel packed with world-class expertise from top global agencies such as Pentagram, Lippincott, JKR, Wolff Olins and R/GA; leading independent studios including Ragged Edge, Mucho, Koto, and For The People; and client-side brand specialists from Google, LEGO, Citi, Spotify and more...

You can see the full list of judges here. More judges will be announced soon so watch this space.

Last year, we awarded two Best of Shows for the first time. One for Campaign and one for Identity.

Samsung's Micro Miracles by ManvsMachine (above) took the trophy for Campaign. It was called “mesmerising” by one judge, while another called it “an amazing commitment to both craft and concept”.

This groundbreaking campaign tells the story of technological progress through a series of nanoscopic dioramas, capturing incredible detail at one-60th of the width of a human hair.

Our judges described our second Best of Show in 2024 for Identity, RSPCA by JKR as: “A tour de force… expectation-confounding… clearly a labour of love.”

It won over our Not-for-Profit panel immediately with a unanimous vote for Gold; a versatile, characterful identity scheme that marks a radical forward shift for the organisation.

The Social Impact Award last year went to Untold by Here Design, for engaging young prisoners to co-create a brand that could inspire and empower them to turn their lives around through creative education.

Other winners include Design Bridge and Partners, EDIT and R/GA – explore more in our full BIA 2024 winners' announcement.

As the BIAs have long attracted the best talent in the design world, winning a BIA promises industry recognition, but also extensive PR across our network to an extensive audience of digital and print creatives with the guarantee of bespoke marketing collateral.

And, this year, the Best of Show and Social Impact award winners will will get a dedicated spotlight featured on Creative Bloq – a chance to show off your agency's work on the world's leading design platform.

If you'd like to take part in the BIAs, go to the official Brand Impact Awards website before the closing date of Friday 18 July. You can then enter your own, or your company's standout branding, packaging and campaign work.

