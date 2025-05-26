Recommended reading

These iconic logo rebrands ditch design briefs to embrace the joy of creativity

News
By published

VSA Partners encourages creative autonomy to create Design for Better.

VSA Partners new Design for Better initiative
(Image credit: VSA Partners)

Logos are essential to an iconic brand identity, so when it comes to redesigning them, it's no mean feat. While there are plenty of brands that really need to rebrand (in our humble opinion), it doesn't come without risk, which is why many become stagnant, holding on to the safety of familiarity.

Leading strategy and creative agency VSA Partners is aiming to flip the switch, bringing the fun back to logo redesign with their new initiative, Design for Better. A digital sketchpad for creatives to rework iconic brand identities, the initiative encourages designers to experiment and reclaim the joy of design without the confines of a creative brief. More than a rebrand gallery, Design for Better is a community hub for unbridled creative expression.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.