Logos are essential to an iconic brand identity, so when it comes to redesigning them, it's no mean feat. While there are plenty of brands that really need to rebrand (in our humble opinion), it doesn't come without risk, which is why many become stagnant, holding on to the safety of familiarity.

Leading strategy and creative agency VSA Partners is aiming to flip the switch, bringing the fun back to logo redesign with their new initiative, Design for Better. A digital sketchpad for creatives to rework iconic brand identities, the initiative encourages designers to experiment and reclaim the joy of design without the confines of a creative brief. More than a rebrand gallery, Design for Better is a community hub for unbridled creative expression.

(Image credit: VSA Partners)

The Design4Better website features a plethora of reimagined logos, each created with full design autonomy. VSA Partners' chief creative officer, Curt Schreiber, told Creative Bloq the idea originally stemmed from his team, explaining, "Over the years, I’ve seen them design, write, animate, and create art and music on their own. We wanted to embrace and encourage them, so we built a digital experience to display some of their recent explorations."

The site has already seen some iconic reimaginings such as Delta Air Lines, SoccerBible and Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Curt claims there are (mostly) no rules when it comes to submitting designs. "There are a few things we encourage," he claims, "First, make it personal by creating something meaningful to you. Secondly, best to address a problem. Lastly, there is little to no oversight or direction given to keep it pure."

(Image credit: VSA Partners)

For Curt, Design for Better is a project that explores potential, redefining creative standards in the design world. "For some time, we have had a closely held belief that VSA designs for a better human experience. Design4Better is becoming shorthand. Among other things, design is inherently optimistic, so ultimately we hope to convey the power of renewal and seeing the world in new and better ways," he says. "I favour action over apathy. Proposing solutions and prototypes is a powerful way to build belief," Curt adds.

