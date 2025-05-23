Recommended reading

This restaurant branding is the perfect fusion of class and contemporary design

M — N Associates blends contrasting aesthetics under one roof.

Dạ-Hợp logo
(Image credit: Dạ-Hợp/M — N Associates)

Towering over the bustling streets of Saigon is Dạ-Hợp – a new two-story food and beverage destination with a slick visual identity that's good enough to eat. Inspired by the magnolia coco flower and the sultry aesthetics of cabaret, the new concept transcends the confines of design, creating a dynamic identity bursting with creative flavour.

In line with the most iconic brands from across the decades, Dạ-Hợp's identity intricately balances heritage and modern design to create a flexible, timeless appeal. A harmonious blend of cuisine and culture, this sleek identity is a prime example of how a strong concept is the ultimate foundation for stunning design with a big impact.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

