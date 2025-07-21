Reimagining a heritage brand is no small feat – it requires a fine balance of historical detail and contemporary refinement to make it truly shine. No rebrand demonstrates this quite as beautifully as Cambridge University's St. John's College, with its slick new look radiating elevated class and modern precision.

Oftentimes, we might think that the best rebrands are all about grand reinvention, but St John's College demonstrates how refined tweaks can make a huge difference. With a polished crest, authoritative new colour scheme and bespoke monogram, the new identity excels in its flexible, timeless, yet classic appeal.

(Image credit: SomeOne)

Created by branding agency SomeOne, the project began with a hands-on approach, analysing the college's archives and tangible structures across its grounds. Despite the college's origins dating back to 1511, the team were surprised to discover a contemporary, open appeal to the space, which inspired the overarching warmth and modernity of the new brand.

Uncovering the college's central motif, the team worked alongside illustrator Anthony Millard to refine the key components of the iconic crest, creating detailed and simplified versions for a flexible identity that preserves the college's heritage image. "Re-crafting and optimising the crest was a must, but establishing a more cinematic and inviting tone was key to appealing to today’s audience. Impactful video, expansive typography and a new bespoke monogram reframes the St John’s brand, transforming how the College is portrayed," explains SomeOne's design director, Andy Goode.

A bespoke monogram drawn from the floor plan of Second Court was also created, transforming into a flexible design grid used across print and digital to harmonise past and present. While simple, the black and white colour scheme brings a strong sense of class, confidence and authority, while new typography weaves in a contemporary flair. Inspired by "etched lettering, court markings, and historical typography found throughout the College grounds", the GT Ultra typeface "bridges the worlds of serif and sans" with its artful blend of calligraphic forms and structured detail.

(Image credit: SomeOne)

Adopting a "zine-like aesthetic", the editorial approach to branding introduces a modern appeal, paired with flexible assets and motion design that capture a dynamic, contemporary energy. The result is a future-proof brand bursting with revitalised impact while never losing sight of its rich heritage.

"Branding an institution like St John’s is like rebranding fire," says Simon Manchipp, founding partner at SomeOne. "You didn’t invent it. You can’t own it. But you need to show how it still matters, how it still burns. What sets this work apart is a commitment to a core idea and single-minded belief to make things compelling for new audiences," he adds.

