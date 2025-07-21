Take note, this is how you modernise a 500-year-old brand

Cambridge University's St. John's College gets a slick new look.

St John&#039;s College rebrand
(Image credit: SomeOne)

Reimagining a heritage brand is no small feat – it requires a fine balance of historical detail and contemporary refinement to make it truly shine. No rebrand demonstrates this quite as beautifully as Cambridge University's St. John's College, with its slick new look radiating elevated class and modern precision.

Oftentimes, we might think that the best rebrands are all about grand reinvention, but St John's College demonstrates how refined tweaks can make a huge difference. With a polished crest, authoritative new colour scheme and bespoke monogram, the new identity excels in its flexible, timeless, yet classic appeal.

