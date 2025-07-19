Finally, this Razer X Pokémon collab is going global

I think the collection will be a hit for younger gamers.

Razer X Pokémon gaming accessory collab
Pokémon fans, rejoice! A long-awaited gaming accessory range from Razer is finally hitting shelves outside of Asia, and will be available for the first time in new regions including the United States, Latin America, Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Designed for aspiring Pokémon Masters, the officially licensed collab between Razer X Pokémon is pretty cute, and the collection comprises Kanto-covered gaming accessories such as the Razer BlackWidow V4 X mechanical keyboard ($169.99/£169.99), the Razer Kraken V4 X RGB headset ($99/£99), a Razer Cobra gaming mouse ($59.99/£59.99), and the Razer Gigantus V2 M soft mouse mat ($29.99/£26.99).

Razer X Pokémon gaming accessory collab
