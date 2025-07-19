Pokémon fans, rejoice! A long-awaited gaming accessory range from Razer is finally hitting shelves outside of Asia, and will be available for the first time in new regions including the United States, Latin America, Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Designed for aspiring Pokémon Masters, the officially licensed collab between Razer X Pokémon is pretty cute, and the collection comprises Kanto-covered gaming accessories such as the Razer BlackWidow V4 X mechanical keyboard ($169.99/£169.99), the Razer Kraken V4 X RGB headset ($99/£99), a Razer Cobra gaming mouse ($59.99/£59.99), and the Razer Gigantus V2 M soft mouse mat ($29.99/£26.99).

No matter which Kanto starter Pokémon was your OG pick back in the day, the colourful design of these products covers repeated Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle heads throughout. While I'm glad that more gamers across the globe will be able to get their hands on these premium gaming accessories –this design just isn't cutting it for me, though it's certainly eye-catching and will appeal to younger gamers.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Razer / The Pokémon Company) (Image credit: Razer / The Pokémon Company) (Image credit: Razer / The Pokémon Company) (Image credit: Razer / The Pokémon Company) (Image credit: Razer / The Pokémon Company)

I think the pattern is just a little bit too juvenile for my taste, and I much prefer the beautiful Gengar Razer accessory range (it's so classy) as well as the set inspired by Pikachu and Eevee, with a beautiful white keyboard and Eeveelution mouse pad.

Unfortunately, these other Pokémon X Razer accessories are also limited to a release exclusively in China, though you can buy the Gengar collection for an extortionately inflated price from the likes of eBay or Aliexpress if you're desperate (I can't say I haven't thought about it). I'm crossing all of my fingers that these alternative Pokémon accessories could make their way to an overseas market in time, just like the latest set has.

If you're unfamiliar, Razer is one of the world’s leading lifestyle brands for gamers, and this partnership with The Pokémon Company is a surefire way to draw in the nerds (myself included). While this set certainly isn't for me, someone better wake me up when the Gengar X Razer range hits the UK market.