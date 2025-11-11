Sound your Alarmo! Nintendo's Black Friday sale is officially live
It's looking pretty meh right now, but we anticipate better deals will drop elsewhere.
Alarmo bells are sounding as Nintendo has just unveiled details of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, and while I'm a little excited – gamers aren't thrilled. I get it, the promise of $10 off an Amiibo and slight discounts on already extortionate game prices is slim pickings at best.
But I know from years of covering Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals that the offers worth getting excited about are almost never from Nintendo directly.
Discounts on Nintendo tech are somewhat rare, given how well they hold their value, and for the best Nintendo Switch 2 prices, you'll want to keep an eye out for any console bundle deals with discounted games (though even then, don't expect more than $50 off).
We know from Nintendo's Holiday sale announcement that there will be a Cyber Deals game sale happening between November 20th to December 3rd via the My Nintendo Store, but don't race to purchase these right away, as the best Switch game deals are often at Amazon or Best Buy (not Nintendo).
We'll be tracking any and all Nintendo-related deals that we find over the next few weeks right here, as well as on our live blog as we get closer to the big day. I've highlighted some genuinely good offers below in the US and UK, you're welcome.
Quick links US
- My Nintendo Store US: Up to 75% off indie games
- Amazon: Discounts on older consoles, games & accessories
Quick links UK
- My Nintendo Store UK: Exclusive merch available
- Amazon: Tons of deals on games and accessories
- EE: Switch 2 standalone with a £10.99 discount
Top Nintendo deals US
If you're seeking an affordable Nintendo Switch console, then this refurbished model on Amazon with nearly $100 off is actually a pretty good deal.<p>Back when it was first released, the Switch had a retail price of $299, so this deal undercuts that by around $70, and is a much better price than some of the new condition consoles we're seeing listed at the moment.
Prices on this classic console are extremely varied. It is, in fact, a redefined miniature version of the original NES, and despite only launching for around $60-ish at retail, it's now considered a collectable, and has multiple listings for up to $600.<p>It comes with 30 preloaded games including titles like Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, PAC-Man, Dr Mario, Mega Man, Final Fantasy and much more.t's a perfect gift for nostalgia seekers and comes with a NES Classic Mini controller too. <p>Amazon has this console (new condition) listed for<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FNintendo-Entertainment-NES-Classic-Controller-Included%2Fdp%2FB07P875QTN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" target="_blank"> $192.14 down from $239.99
This is one of the best multiplayer titles you can get for the Switch right now.
Sonic fans will love this one.
This includes the base game and season pass.
Top Nintendo deals UK
Deal details: Right now, you can get the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for £20.99 less, down to just £409 at Amazon. This might not seem like much, but any Switch discount is worth shouting about in the run-up to Christmas.<p><strong>Price history: We very rarely see discounts on Nintendo consoles, and Nintendo tech is known for holding its value extremely well. This is a rare UK discount that beats the £5 off a Donkey Kong Bananza bundle we saw during October Prime.
Deal detail: No need for a bundle? You can bag the Switch 2 console standalone for £10.99 less right now over at EE. Again, this isn't a crazy big saving but it's at least something.<p><strong>Review Consensus: We recently <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/entertainment/gaming/i-thought-nintendo-switch-2-would-just-be-more-of-the-same-but-its-so-much-more" target="_blank">reviewed the Nintendo Switch 2 and were surprised to find that it's not a tweaked clone of the original console and actually holds its own with unique deep-cut features. If you think the Switch 2 will only offer more of the same, then think again. <p><strong>TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/live/nintendo-switch-2-launch-day-build-up-review-in-progress-live" target="_blank">⭑⭑⭑⭑ | <strong>Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/gaming/nintendo/nintendo-switch-2-console-review" target="_blank">⭑⭑⭑⭑ |
This game is new for the Switch 2, and one of the only exclusives there is for the console at the time of writing. I'm yet to play this game myself, but it's got some stellar reviews with many calling it a masterpiece and worthy successor to Mario Odyssey (a huge fan-favourite when the OG Switch launched).<p>Our editor <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/entertainment/gaming/donkey-kong-bananza-review-switch-2-finally-has-its-must-play-system-seller">gave it 10/10, and you can read his review to find out why.
FAQS
How much should I spend on a Switch console?
It's really important to know the original retail prices of Nintendo Switch consoles to understand if you're getting a good deal this Black Friday.
The Switch 2 model retails for $449.99 in the US for the console alone, or $499 with a digital download of Mario Kart World included. For UK gamers, expect to pay £395.99 for the Nintendo Switch 2, or £429.99 for the Mario Kart World bundle. Any price above this is NOT a good deal and should be avoided.
The OG Nintendo Switch console is priced at $299/£259, but we're seeing very inflated prices right now on Amazon, advertising the Switch (neon Red/Blue) as on sale for $339, though this could be down to the recent US tariffs causing headaches for consumers.
As for the Switch OLED, this console typically retails for around $349.99/£309, but occasionally this has dropped to as low as £299.99 in the UK and $280 in the US back in 2022, which is the lowest price to date.
The Switch Lite is the most travel-friendly and compact model in the Switch family and generally retails for $199/£199 (so don't be fooled by any inflated prices).
Our clever deals tracker below should pick out any Nintendo Switch deals with retailers in your region, no matter where you are.
