Alarmo bells are sounding as Nintendo has just unveiled details of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, and while I'm a little excited – gamers aren't thrilled. I get it, the promise of $10 off an Amiibo and slight discounts on already extortionate game prices is slim pickings at best.

But I know from years of covering Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals that the offers worth getting excited about are almost never from Nintendo directly.

Discounts on Nintendo tech are somewhat rare, given how well they hold their value, and for the best Nintendo Switch 2 prices, you'll want to keep an eye out for any console bundle deals with discounted games (though even then, don't expect more than $50 off).

We know from Nintendo's Holiday sale announcement that there will be a Cyber Deals game sale happening between November 20th to December 3rd via the My Nintendo Store, but don't race to purchase these right away, as the best Switch game deals are often at Amazon or Best Buy (not Nintendo).

We'll be tracking any and all Nintendo-related deals that we find over the next few weeks right here, as well as on our live blog as we get closer to the big day. I've highlighted some genuinely good offers below in the US and UK, you're welcome.

Top Nintendo deals US

Save 30% ($97.09) Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Red) renewed excellent: was $321 now $223.91 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you're seeking an affordable Nintendo Switch console, then this refurbished model on Amazon with nearly $100 off is actually a pretty good deal. <p>Back when it was first released, the Switch had a retail price of $299, so this deal undercuts that by around $70, and is a much better price than some of the new condition consoles we're seeing listed at the moment. Back when it was first released, the Switch had a retail price of $299, so this deal undercuts that by around $70, and is a much better price than some of the new condition consoles we're seeing listed at the moment.

Preowned Save 40% ($80.01) Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Classic Edition: was $200 now $119.99 at GameStop Read more Read less ▼ Prices on this classic console are extremely varied. It is, in fact, a redefined miniature version of the original NES, and despite only launching for around $60-ish at retail, it's now considered a collectable, and has multiple listings for up to $600. <p>It comes with 30 preloaded games including titles like Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, PAC-Man, Dr Mario, Mega Man, Final Fantasy and much more.t's a perfect gift for nostalgia seekers and comes with a NES Classic Mini controller too. <p>Amazon has this console (new condition) listed for<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FNintendo-Entertainment-NES-Classic-Controller-Included%2Fdp%2FB07P875QTN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" target="_blank"> $192.14 down from $239.99 It comes with 30 preloaded games including titles like Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, PAC-Man, Dr Mario, Mega Man, Final Fantasy and much more.t's a perfect gift for nostalgia seekers and comes with a NES Classic Mini controller too. Amazon has this console (new condition) listed for $192.14 down from $239.99

Top Nintendo deals UK

Save £20.99 Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: was £429.99 now £409 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Deal details: Right now, you can get the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for £20.99 less, down to just £409 at Amazon. This might not seem like much, but any Switch discount is worth shouting about in the run-up to Christmas. <p><strong>Price history: We very rarely see discounts on Nintendo consoles, and Nintendo tech is known for holding its value extremely well. This is a rare UK discount that beats the £5 off a Donkey Kong Bananza bundle we saw during October Prime. Price history: We very rarely see discounts on Nintendo consoles, and Nintendo tech is known for holding its value extremely well. This is a rare UK discount that beats the £5 off a Donkey Kong Bananza bundle we saw during October Prime.

FAQS

How much should I spend on a Switch console? It's really important to know the original retail prices of Nintendo Switch consoles to understand if you're getting a good deal this Black Friday. The Switch 2 model retails for $449.99 in the US for the console alone, or $499 with a digital download of Mario Kart World included. For UK gamers, expect to pay £395.99 for the Nintendo Switch 2, or £429.99 for the Mario Kart World bundle. Any price above this is NOT a good deal and should be avoided. The OG Nintendo Switch console is priced at $299/£259, but we're seeing very inflated prices right now on Amazon, advertising the Switch (neon Red/Blue) as on sale for $339, though this could be down to the recent US tariffs causing headaches for consumers. As for the Switch OLED, this console typically retails for around $349.99/£309, but occasionally this has dropped to as low as £299.99 in the UK and $280 in the US back in 2022, which is the lowest price to date. The Switch Lite is the most travel-friendly and compact model in the Switch family and generally retails for $199/£199 (so don't be fooled by any inflated prices).

Our clever deals tracker below should pick out any Nintendo Switch deals with retailers in your region, no matter where you are.