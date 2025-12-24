All I want for Christmas is this vulva wrapping paper

If you like your wrapping paper covered in vulvas and with an additional health message attached, you're in luck. Creative agency Fold7 and The Angry Uterus Club have teamed up to create a Christmas wrapping paper with a twist that could potentially save lives.

The paper was designed by up and coming illustrator Zoé Maghamès Peters, and shows a range of vulvas, highlighting the signs to look out for to spot vulval cancer, which is a rare but life-threatening condition. It's the perfect thing to wrap up those last minute Christmas gifts.

Vulval cancer is often thought of as a "forgotten" cancer as there's a lack of awareness amongst both the public and medics. Early detection is key, as 20 per cent of women who are diagnosed will die within five years.

(Image credit: Fold7)

The wrapping paper is called WAPping paper, a riff off the 'Wet-Ass Pussy' phenomenon popularised by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 song, WAP. I think as puns go, it's not the strongest, but vulva is not the easiest word to make puns with.

The reverse of the paper also shows the specific symptoms of vulval cancer that people need to look out for.

(Image credit: Fold7)

The wrapping paper isn't just available to buy, but will be sent to women's health influencers who will do unwrapping videos explaining the paper and the signs of vulval cancer.

Lindsey Roberts, founder of The Angry Uterus Club, says: "Christmas is a great time to show your loved ones that you care about them, and with this wrapping paper you can potentially also save their lives.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Women’s pain and the health issues that only affect women’s bodies have traditionally been ignored so giving a gift with a pattern you certainly can’t ignore is a bold way to get Britain talking about female-specific cancers."

While Philly Baines, creative at Fold7 adds: "In a past life, I was a medical student and have had to get an honorary PHD to navigate my own female health issues. This campaign shines a light over a black hole in medicine: the vulva – and helps normalise women checking their own to safeguard their lives."

You can buy the paper via The Angry Uterus Club's shop.