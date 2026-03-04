Comic art festivals get a glow up with a new luxury event in the sun

Imagine immersing yourself in inspiring comic book art as you relax among the palm trees, bask in the sun, catch a wave or have a go at hula dancing. Well, clear a space in your diary and make friends with an airline pilot fast. A new comics art festival in coming in an unusually exquisite location.

The Hawaiian Islands Comic Art Festival promises to be a new kind of comics art festival with no convention floors and no crowds, "just world-class artists, collectors, and fans sharing three days in paradise" with a laidback luxury vibe.

The inaugural three-day event will be held at the Outrigger resort and spa in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii's Big Island. The "intimate, invitation-only gathering" will be curated by art agent and co-founder Sal Abbinanti along with The Lake Como Comic Art Festival co-founder Steve Morger, and Alika Seki, who is founder of Maui Comic Con, proprietor of Maui Comics & Collectibles and a key figure in Hawaii's local comic community.

Sal, who's the agent and dealer for Alex Ross and Bill Sienkiewicz, said he was inspired to create the event after falling in love with the Lake Como Comic Art Festival.

The Hawaiian Islands Comic Festival logo was designed by Bill Sienkiewicz in the same vein as the Lake Como Comic Art Festival logo that he designed a few years ago.

The guest list has yet to be announced, but we're told it will showcase a curated selection of the world’s top artists in the industry. There will be an opening night reception, artist panels and island excursions. The capped attendance is intended to allow every guest to get real time with the artists rather than just a quick autograph.

Those attending will be able to choose from pages of their favorite comics or commission exclusive artwork and pick it up in person.

The Hawaiian Islands Comic Art Festival will be held from 15 to 17 January 2027. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, 1 April, 2026, with packages to be announced soon. You can join the list to get notified at The Hawaiian Islands Comic Art Festival website.

