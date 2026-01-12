KPop Demon Hunters was the animated movie phenomenon of the past year. It became the most-streamed content ever on Netflix, cleaned up at the Concept Art Awards, and there's now a KPop Demon Hunters art book.

Unsurprisingly, Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhan's movie has sparked an explosion in fan art dedicated to the HUNTR/X trio of Rumi, Mira and Zoey. And if you're wondering where to get started yourself, have no fear. The Taiwanese digital artist Jiunn Kuo has provided us with a step-by-step tutorial showing how he creates KPop Demon Hunters fan art in Photoshop.

Jiunn has worked on the likes of League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra. Here he shows us how he makes a character illustration of Zoey, putting his own take on the main rapper and lyricist and youngest member of KPop trio HUNTR/X. He'll use Photoshop but you could also use other tools among the best digital art software.