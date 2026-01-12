How to create stunning KPop Demon Hunters art in Photoshop

Artist Jiunn Kuo shares a step-by-step tutorial.

KPop Demon Hunters fan art showing Zoey with held arms crossed
(Image credit: Jiunn Kuo)

KPop Demon Hunters was the animated movie phenomenon of the past year. It became the most-streamed content ever on Netflix, cleaned up at the Concept Art Awards, and there's now a KPop Demon Hunters art book.

Unsurprisingly, Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhan's movie has sparked an explosion in fan art dedicated to the HUNTR/X trio of Rumi, Mira and Zoey. And if you're wondering where to get started yourself, have no fear. The Taiwanese digital artist Jiunn Kuo has provided us with a step-by-step tutorial showing how he creates KPop Demon Hunters fan art in Photoshop.