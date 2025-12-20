From Wicked to KPop Demon Hunters, see the Concept Art Awards 2025 winners in full
The year's best concept art, from character and creature design to storyboards.
Concept artists play a vital role in shaping the look of environments and characters, and the entire mood of films, video games, animation and more. Their visual blueprints guide directors, designers and developers throughout the development process, not only in the early stages (See our feature: what is concept art?)
To recognise that work, the Concept Art Association bestows annual awards, commending the concept artists who have pushed the boundaries of their craft over the past year. There are awards for creatives who worked on live-action films, animated features and tabletop and video games, highlighting some of the best concept art of the year across a range of media.
If you attended LightBox Expo in Pasadena in October, you may have seen the live announcement of the Concept Art Awards 2025 winners in person. But if you couldn’t make it, here's the full list of the artists who won each category, from best prop to best live action and animation creatures and characters and best storyboards, along with the student and rising star awards.
Unsurprisingly, this year saw artists who worked on KPop Demon Hunters scoop several awards. See the KPop Demon Hunters art book to learn more about the creative vision for the hit Netflix movie.
In the meantime, here are the full winners of the Concept Art Awards 2025. Well done to everyone!
Live Action Feature Film - Keyframe
Galactus introduction, The Fantastic Four: First Steps by Thomas du Crest
Live Action Feature Film – Character
Elphaba, Wicked by Darrell Warner.
Live Action Feature Film – Environment
Munchkin Land, Wicked by