Is this the adorable face of Apple's new AI chatbot?

It's been an eventful few days for Apple fans, with the company announcing new iPhones, iPads and, of course, the fun (and cheap[ish]) new MacBook Neo. But as well as new products, the brand has also given us a bunch of fresh ads. And the marketing for the MacBook Neo features a new mascot who's already, it seems, becoming a fan favourite.

Unofficially dubbed 'Lil' Finder Guy', the tiny anthropomorphised character is essentially the Finder icon with a body. So far he's appeared on a TikTok livestream and a carousel ad both advertising the MacBook Neo. But there's a theory going round that the cute character could soon step into the spotlight in a much bigger way.

He’s just a bebeh pic.twitter.com/JdN0hfq2NqMarch 5, 2026

Indeed, fans are already speculating that 'Lil Finder guy' could become the face of Apple's updated AI chatbot. The rollout of Apple Intelligence has proven somewhat farcical, with the much-touted improved Siri still missing in action. But the company claims it's on track to finally drop the Google Gemini-powered assistant this year.

At first, the idea that this funny little Finder baby could be the face of the new Siri might seem ridiculous. Surely it's too cute for such a polished brand? But then again, Apple has certainly been discovering its sense of fun lately, and leaning into a sense of late nineties and Y2K nostalgia. And Lil Finder Guy certainly gives something of the sense of Clippy, Microsoft's virtual document assistant from that era.

The character has appeared on social media carousel ads for the MacBook Neo (Image credit: Apple)

"This is going to be the personification of Apple AI for kids," one Redditor comments, while another adds, "This 1000% is how their conversational bot will look. This thing is super friendly looking!" Another chimes in, "That was my first thought too. 100% their AI mascot going forward."

And this little guy isn't the only example of Apple leaning into the personality of the Finder icon. One of many wild TikTok videos the company has posted in the last few days features an animation of the Finder icon blushing (above).

Time will tell whether Apple is indeed planning a new identity for Siri. But one thing's for sure; given the unhinged marketing we've seen for the MacBook Neo and beyond, anything seems possible in 2026.