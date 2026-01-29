I'm unnerved by Thomas the Tank Engine's new look

Beloved children's character Thomas the Tank Engine has a new look. Over the years since his creation in 1945 Thomas has gone through various iterations, from classic illustration to live action and CGI. Most recently he was 2D animated.

The new character design was created after research and testing with preschoolers and their parents, and is more 3D than before. He also has a more pronounced smile, revealing bright white straight teeth, big eyes and is more realistic overall compared to the 2021 version. He looks... dare I say it, a little like he's been AI generated. But hey, perhaps that's what children these days expect?! But to me he's a little too polished, in a way that unnerves me slightly. Though of course, I'm not the target audience.

(Image credit: Mattel)

Mattel says that Thomas' new design "blends classic train culture with a warm modern look", which is supposed to reinforce the emotional connection families have with Thomas.

It also says that Thomas draws inspiration from the franchise's "storytelling roots and timeless train traditions" and is modernised, blending the familiar and recognisable with new details. This all comes together to ensure that Thomas is warm, authentic and dependable for today's families.

(Image credit: Mattel)

"Thomas has been a trusted companion for families for more than 80 years, and the new look reflects both where the brand has come from and where it's headed on its next adventure," says Ted Wu, senior vice president and global head of vehicles and building sets at Mattel.

"We returned to the elements that parents and kids love most while updating the design to feel relevant for today's preschool audience. Authentic train details, timelessness and emotional storytelling form the foundation for the years ahead for Thomas & Friends."

(Image credit: Mattel)

There's more to come from Thomas & Friends, too. This announcement also includes a refreshed Thomas & Friends logo, which introduces a drop shadow, and you can expect more announcements of new elements to come throughout 2026.

It'll be interesting to see if there's a backlash to this one.