Messy, meaningful and made by humans: the biggest illustration trends for 2026

In a world increasingly saturated with machine-generated imagery, illustration is having its moment of rebellion. I'm starting to see a number of common themes in the creative work that's coming across my desk at the end of 2025, including a hunger for authenticity, imperfection and the human touch.

Whether it's hand-drawn squiggles or story-rich scenes, more and more illustrators seem to be reaching for styles that feel crafted, honest and unmistakably made by people. To work out just what's going on here, I spoke to a number of design and branding experts.

In this article I'll share some of the illustration trends they expect to be big in 2026, and examples of what this looks like in practice. And if you're looking to upskill, take a look at our roundup of the best Illustrator tutorials.

01. Childlike and playful

Left: branding for Sad On Sundays by Cristian González from Inmigrante Studio. Right: Studio Frith's identity for Jolene Bakery (Image credit: Studio Frith/Cristian González)

Kate Binns, senior designer at FutureBrand , puts it plainly: "In 2026, the big trend is clear: embrace the mess. It's all about being naive, imperfect and human." People are already tired of pixel-perfect design, and Kate believes this will only increase over time. "With the rise of AI rapidly shaping the creative process, hand-drawn illustration will grow in tandem to provide authenticity and personality to brand identities.

So what will this look like in practice? "Colour palettes will be minimal and intentional," she predicts, "injecting contrast and supporting medium textures and movement. Think bold, expressive and intentionally messy; illustration that is crafted on a page, not on a screen."

By way of example, she points to Studio Frith's identity for Jolene Bakery , which features childlike drawings and rough textures that feel like they were scribbled on a napkin… in the best possible way. The imperfection is the point; it signals care, craft and human hands.

Similarly, Pentagram's work for Super Peach embraces wonky lines and playful compositions that reject corporate polish in favour of personality. Such projects prove that messiness, when intentional, can feel more considered than perfection ever could. Expect plenty more of this type of thing in 2026.

02. Hand-drawn styles

Illustrations by Lindsey Laseter for Little Wolf Coffee (Image credit: Lindsey Laseter/Little Wolf Coffee)

Recently Vlad Sherbatov, co-founder and president of Simplee Digital , has spied a rise in the use of hand-drawn lines, doodle-style characters and tactile, imperfect textures.

"This style stands out in crowded feeds, reads clearly at small sizes and builds trust for food, wellness and eco-minded DTC brands," Vlad notes. "It also scales well across packaging, social and web without heavy load times, making it both distinctive and practical. I've notice this style more in the eco-friendly, 'down-to-earth' brands that use natural materials, etc."

He points to the example of Oatly , with its scribbly type, uneven linework and poster-like panels across packs and website. It looks like someone drew it in a hurry, and that's exactly the point; it feels approachable and real.

Similarly, Little Wolf Coffee uses mascot-style drawings and relaxed, pencil-like textures by Lindsey Laseter on bags, merchandise and digital platforms, creating a visual identity that feels like a friend rather than a corporation. It feels like in 2026, wonky will be the new polished.

Becca Jones, a designer at ilk Agency , believes this shift will be a highly positive one. "I think a drive for real hand-crafted illustration instead of the bland throwaway styles we've seen in recent years will be a huge win for the illustration community," she says.

"We’ve especially noticed this with some of our more corporate clients, who are wanting to balance out their serious and straight-edged content with more human illustrations," she adds.

03. A sense of fun

Shruti Shyam, senior designer at PearlFisher , reckons one of the biggest trends of 2026 will be to stop taking ourselves so seriously. "It’s okay to have fun," she explains, giving the example of the lighthearted drawings in this case study by type foundry Dinamo .

One common way to bring the fun, she adds, is by leaning into juxtaposition. "The combination of rough analogue illustrations with beautifully set digital type layouts feels elevated yet approachable," she observes. "Every imperfect stroke feels perfectly considered.

"Adding frame by frame motion exaggerates roughness to tell an engaging story, as with Con McHugh’s musical illustrations . Hand-drawn moments signal care and human connection. Sprinkle in a unique sense of humour, and that’ll make the world a happier, less robotic place."

04. Naive authenticity

Spotify Wrapped prioritises feelings over professional slickness (Image credit: Spotify)

Kate identifies a related trend in which illustration is leaning more into rawness and charm. This isn't about being unsophisticated: it's about prioritising feeling over technical prowess, and connection over perfection.

"This shift is already visible in the hand-drawn charm of 2025's Spotify Wrapped, Clue Perfumery's Every Apple project – which interprets the fruit in a variety of unique ways – and the Boots x ARTHOUSE Unlimited collaboration, which highlights the artistic talents and skills of adults who live with diverse learning and physical disabilities," she explains.

05. Quiet graphic minimalism

Illustrations for Zocdoc (Image credit: Zocdoc)

While imperfection and visual chaos dominates much of 2026's illustration landscape, that's not the whole story. Jason Boertje, head of marketing at Supra Boats , champions something that might be seen as something of a counterbalance: what he calls quiet graphic minimalism.

"This trend blends simple line work, flat geometric shapes and restrained colour with generous whitespace," he explains. "The effect is calm, legible and premium, and it works especially well for lifestyle and outdoor brands that need to communicate guid