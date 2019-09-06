42 best free handwriting fonts

Are you looking for a great free handwriting font for your project? Then you've come to the right place. The best handwriting fonts come in a variety of executions and with varied styles. They can be swirly and delicate, bold and blocky, clean and simple, and everything in-between. They're in the same area as cursive fonts, but with fewer constraints.

In this list, we've collated some of the best free handwriting fonts for you to put to good use. Of course, make sure you check the terms carefully before downloading and using the fonts.

01. Wild Youth

Wild Youth has a ruggedness about it that's at odds with its swooping curls (Image credit: Jeremy Vassey on PixelSurplus)

Created by veteran font-maker Jeremy Vassey, Wild Youth is both beautiful and adventurous, with a rugged quality sitting alongside its elegant curls. It's a hand drawn brush font that we think is a perfect choice for quotes.

02. Brown Bag Lunch

(Image credit: Kevin Richey on 1001 Fonts)

Brown Bag Lunch is inspired by author Kevin Richey's mum. She used to write his name on his lunch bag everyday, and the font he has created has the feel of a hastily written note. The texture is like a marker pen and the slanted quality feels like a personal touch.

03. Shopping Script

Shopping script is free for personal use

If you're after a flowing handwritten font with its own signature style (no pun intended), Shopping Script could be the way to go. Created by Hungarian designer Roland Hüse, this handwritten font set covers your basic characters and numbers (A-Z, 0-9, both upper and lower case). Download the free demo version now for personal use. A full version can be found on Hüse's online store.

04. Timothy

We can almost smell the marker pen that made this font (Image credit: Ksenya Zoltsman, https://www.behance.net/gallery/80635399/TIMOTHY-FREE-QUIRKY-HAND-DRAWN-FONT)

Proving that handwriting fonts aren't all swirly and delicate, Timothy uses block capitals and a chunky marker thickness to add a hand-written touch. Timothy, made by Ksenya Zoltsman, was inspired by the style of designer Timothy Goodman. This font is free for personal and commercial use and we think it would be great for fun invitations.

05. Something Wild

Something Wild has an authentic feel

Add an authentic handwritten feel to your designs with this gorgeous handwritten type design Something Wild. Available over on Pixelbuddha, Something Wild will add a touch of personality to your designs, making it perfect for poster and flyer designs.

06. Stay Classy

Stay Classy does what it says on the tin (Image credit: Solid Type https://pixelify.net/downloads/stay-classy-font-free/)

This well-named handwritten font is one of the classiest out there. Delicate and interesting without being fussy, make your designs ooze chic by using this for headers and short pieces of text paired with simple, tasteful backgrounds.

07. No Time

Graphic designer Paula Painceiras Martínez has no time for free handwriting fonts

Graphic designer Paula Painceiras Martínez is the master behind this quirky, tongue-in-cheek handwriting font, On Time. On her Behance page she states: "Expressive, aggressive and different. This font was created by the handwriting of a stressed designer."

08. Ambarella

Ambarella, free for personal and commercial use, sets a modern tone

Ambarella is a beautiful free typeface from Polem Studio. Free for both personal and commercial use, the design includes various swashes, alternates and Western European characters.

09. Kristi

Kristi is an elegant and quirky free handwriting font

Designed by Birgit Pulk, Kristi is an elegant and quirky free handwriting font with flowing ligatures that remind us of fountain pen writing. The capital letter glyphs would work particularly well in headers.

10. Marrisa

We love the mismatched Rs in this title (Image credit: aldedesign https://elements.envato.com/marrisa-beautiful-script-font-4ANEGX)

Imperfections are beautiful, aren't they? Marrisa reminds us of enthusiastic hand-written notes we've received from relatives; all swooping ascenders and unpredictably sized ligatures. It's full of heart, and embraces its relaxed vibe and carefully curated 'flaws'. (You have to be an Envato member to access this font).

11. Over the Rainbow

A handwriting font to make you smile

"This font always makes me smile," says the designer of this sweetly named font, Kimberly Geswein. "Something about the style of the handwriting just makes me feel happy. It is slightly connected but not a true script by any means and will lend an upbeat feel to any project you use it on."

12. Stay Writer

Add charm to your designs with the handmade font family, Stay Writer (Image credit: Creative Tacos https://www.behance.net/gallery/36149147/Stay-Writer-Free-Handwriting-Font-Download)

Charming handwriting font Stay Writer is free for commercial and personal use. "A hand-drawn display font, every single letter has been carefully crafted to make your text look beautiful," the makers comment on Behance.

13. Fair Prosper

Is it just us, or would this make a great rock band logo? (Image credit: Rizal Khurasan https://pixelify.net/downloads/fair-prosper-font-free/)

Another free handwriting font packed with personality, Fair Prosper is a marker pen font designed by Khurasan. Available free for personal and commercial use, this font set includes upper and lower case letters, numbers and symbols. It would look awesome on branding and designs that rock (and roll).

14. Claire Hand

Claire Hand is 'fun, bold and friendly'

The team at Australian-based design agency Team Scope are behind handwriting font Claire Hand. Available over on Behance, the team describe the design as: "fun, bold and friendly, and its handwritten style represents our commitment to creative spontaneity (you know how the best ideas get scribbled down on a napkin?). Because we're serious design tragics, we even created each letter in two different weights so it's even more individual."

15. Mightype

Mightype is great for packaging designs, branding and much more.

Free for both personal and commercial use, Mightype was created by designers Mats-Peter Forss and Adam Fathony. A hand-lettered script font, Mightype is great for packaging designs, branding and much more.

16. Reis

Reis was created by art director Marcelo Reis Melo

This handwritten design Reis was created by art director Marcelo Reis Melo. Great for posters, logos and much more, Reis is available free for personal and commercial use, with donations to the creator (as always) appreciated.

17. Bellaboo

Bellaboo is great for creating eye-catching headlines, posters and more

In need of an authentic handwritten font for your latest project? Bellaboo, another design by art director Marcelo Reis Melo, may be just what you're looking for. A bold design, Bellaboo is great for creating eye-catching headlines, posters and more.

18. Ludicrous

Ludicrous is a free handwritten font from designer Missy Meyer

A free handwriting font from Missy Meyer, Ludicrous is great for giving your projects an authentic handmade feel. "With every font, I learn something new," she comments on Behance. "This time around, I did my first ligatures, and included the 15 lowercase letter pairs I thought were most common."

19. Tragic Marker

This chunky font was whipped up in 24 hours

As we've seen, Missy Meyer is a runaway talent when it comes to creating free handwriting fonts. With Tragic Marker she has created a satisfyingly chunky font that looks like it's been scribbled with a Sharpie. And most impressively of all, it was created in just one day while she learned more aspects of type creation.

20. Skinny

Skinny is completely free for commercial use

An oldie but a goodie, this handwriting font is, by far, the most popular of the type designs offered online by the artist known as notfon1234. The last update to the design saw a clean up to the spacing and characters, and the font is now completely free for commercial use.

21. Gunny Rewritten

Gunny Rewritten is based on type designer Vit Condak's older font Gunny Handwriting

Based on his older font Gunny Handwriting, type designer Vit Condak released this new free handwriting font Gunny Rewritten. Wanting a tidier version of his original (based on his natural handwriting style), Condak completely remade the design and now offers it as a free download for all to enjoy.

22. Halo Handletter

Designer Mario Arturo specialises in fancy and script fonts

This elegant handwriting font was developed by graphic designer Mario Arturo. One of over 20 fonts created by Arturo, who specialises in fancy and script designs, Halo Handletter is perfect example of the latter. Free for non-commercial use only.

23. Whatever It Takes

The designer asks for a $8 donation if the font is used for commercial purposes

The Whatever It Takes free handwriting font harks back to our school exercise books. It's free for personal and non-profit use. However, its creator, designer Brittney Murphy does ask for a $8 donation for commercial use, which we think is still a bargain. There's a bold version, too.

24. Before Breakfast

Designer Simon Stratford created Before Breakfast using iPad app iFontMaker

Designer Simon Stratford discovered iPad app iFontMaker and created a font with it in under 10 minutes. The result? This hand-drawn typeface Before Breakfast. It may not be one of the most considered entries in our best free handwriting fonts list, but, as Stratford comments: "It's a fun, handwritten typeface that probably breaks every rule in typography."

25. L'Engineer

A free handwriting font that comes in an array of different languages

One of our favourite free handwriting fonts, this design by Ferdie Balderas comes in regular and italic as well as capital and lower-case letters. He's even made it supportive of a number of different languages including French, Spanish and Polish.

26. Calligraffiti

Calligraffiti is an elegant and simple free single-weight font with 228 glyphs

Spanning both the genres of handwriting fonts and calligraphy fonts, Calligraffiti is an elegant and simple free single-weight font with 228 glyphs, designed by Open Window.

