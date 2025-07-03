Welcome to today's typography quiz, where you'll find out whether you're a font fiend or full of type terror. I've pulled together a plethora of typography terms to quiz you on, from kerning to leading and beyond. Some are easier than others, so don't get too comfy when you're breezing through the questions.

For those well-versed in all things graphic design, you might know all of these terms. For anyone else, it might be a challenge – but see it as the gateway to life as a type nerd.

If you enjoy this quiz, try out Logo Legends quiz, which will test you on the trivia behind some of the most iconic logos like Coca-Cola and Apple. And for type you can use, see our free fonts roundup.

How did you do? Let us know in the comments.

If you'd like to learn more, see our typography glossary, which features an A-Z of type terms.