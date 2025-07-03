Consider yourself a type genius? Take my typography quiz NOW
How good are your type terms?
Welcome to today's typography quiz, where you'll find out whether you're a font fiend or full of type terror. I've pulled together a plethora of typography terms to quiz you on, from kerning to leading and beyond. Some are easier than others, so don't get too comfy when you're breezing through the questions.
For those well-versed in all things graphic design, you might know all of these terms. For anyone else, it might be a challenge – but see it as the gateway to life as a type nerd.
If you enjoy this quiz, try out Logo Legends quiz, which will test you on the trivia behind some of the most iconic logos like Coca-Cola and Apple. And for type you can use, see our free fonts roundup.
How did you do? Let us know in the comments.
If you'd like to learn more, see our typography glossary, which features an A-Z of type terms.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.