Typography glossary – an A-Z of type terms

Features
By
published

Discover all the type terms you need to know with this ultimate type glossary.

Blowfish angels with annotations and typography week logo
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

If you're new to typography, it may feel like you have to learn a new language to understand what typographers are talking about. There are more terms that you can shake a stick at, and that's before you've got your head around serif vs sans serif.

Aside from immersing yourself in typography tutorials, we recommend taking a look at the list below to help you find your way in the world of type. While you're here, you may also want to check out our explanation of key type concepts in our what is typography post as well as explore the best free fonts the internet has to offer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

Related articles