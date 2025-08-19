Think you know your Cowboys from your Cardinals? Put your skills to the test with this NFL logo quiz

News
By published

Can you score top points?

NFL logos
(Image credit: Chicago Bears/Seattle Seahawks/Cincinnati Bengals/Denver Broncos/Dallas Cowboys)

Sports fans don't play when it comes to their favourite team, but it takes a real football buff to know all their NFL logos. From animal emblems to heritage mascots, do you know your Cowboys from your Cardinals?

While there are a total of 32 NFL logos, understandably, we can't cover them all in a humble quiz. But before we dive in, brush up on your knowledge by checking out our collection of the best sports logos – good luck.

Tell us how you did in the comments below.

Not had your NFL fix? Check out the Super Bowl logo conspiracy theory that keeps getting even more ridiculous.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.