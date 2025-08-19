Sports fans don't play when it comes to their favourite team, but it takes a real football buff to know all their NFL logos. From animal emblems to heritage mascots, do you know your Cowboys from your Cardinals?

While there are a total of 32 NFL logos, understandably, we can't cover them all in a humble quiz. But before we dive in, brush up on your knowledge by checking out our collection of the best sports logos – good luck.

Tell us how you did in the comments below.

Not had your NFL fix? Check out the Super Bowl logo conspiracy theory that keeps getting even more ridiculous.