Think you know your Cowboys from your Cardinals? Put your skills to the test with this NFL logo quiz
Can you score top points?
Sports fans don't play when it comes to their favourite team, but it takes a real football buff to know all their NFL logos. From animal emblems to heritage mascots, do you know your Cowboys from your Cardinals?
While there are a total of 32 NFL logos, understandably, we can't cover them all in a humble quiz. But before we dive in, brush up on your knowledge by checking out our collection of the best sports logos – good luck.
Tell us how you did in the comments below.
Not had your NFL fix? Check out the Super Bowl logo conspiracy theory that keeps getting even more ridiculous.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.