Is this the worst billboard of 2025?
There's a lot wrong with this advert. A lot.
We all love a good advertising fail, and no more so than on LinkedIn, where piling on to deride the latest from adland is quite the sport.
The latest advert to get people talk comes from drinks brand Courvoisier. The advert shows band Ezra Collective sitting around in what I suspect is meant to be a cosy scene. For some reason only one of them has an instrument and that instrument is a drum kit.
Text says 'Toast the year with Ezra Collective' and then there's a second tagline that says 'To the moments that make us'. The logo also appears twice, as well as on the bottle and there's a random mention of ginger ale in there that's very easy to miss. I doubt that this offering will make it on to our best billboards list.
It was chief strategy officer Kevin Chesters who brought this to the attention of his LinkedIn followers. He had a lot to say about it, including:
"I MEAN, WHERE DO YOU START?
The meaningless headline?
The generic “sociability” shot?
The ignorable and ignored “serving suggestion” line???
The mandatory bottle AND glass inclusion?
The second headline that means even less than the first?
The third feature of logo and brand just in case you didn’t notice it the first two times, on the left or bottle?
The pointless lower case/script in French to suggest sophistication? (😂😂😂)
Note to self: why are the words in the meaningless headline underlined."
He went on to say he is assuming it was done by AI, and he'd give it a zero out of ten.
The commenters then piled on, with most agreeing with Kevin.
"Such a generic looking ad" said one person. "It's also just a BAD photo" said another, who went on to talk about the eye lines – who/what are they looking at?
"This is actually disorientingly bad" said another commenter, while someone else called it "an absolute shocker".
So there you have it, is this the worst billboard of 2025? There's plenty of competition, including these creepy as hell UK billboards, these provocative billboards and this Apple billboard that turned heads for all the wrong reasons.
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
