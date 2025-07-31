An Apple billboard is turning heads for all the wrong reasons

News
By published

'How did this get past legal?'

Lately we've been wondering what's going on in Apple's ad department. We've seen a series of missteps from the company, with not one but four (4!) ads ending up getting pulled over the last year or so. What could the company possibly do to raise eyebrows next? Why, put up an incredibly phallic looking billboard, of course.

As part of its new Shot on iPhone, Drawn on iPad campaign, Apple has launched a series of ads featuring smartphone photography overlaid with digital illustrations. But one example is raising eyebrows in Miami – and on Reddit.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.