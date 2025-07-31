An Apple billboard is turning heads for all the wrong reasons
'How did this get past legal?'
Lately we've been wondering what's going on in Apple's ad department. We've seen a series of missteps from the company, with not one but four (4!) ads ending up getting pulled over the last year or so. What could the company possibly do to raise eyebrows next? Why, put up an incredibly phallic looking billboard, of course.
As part of its new Shot on iPhone, Drawn on iPad campaign, Apple has launched a series of ads featuring smartphone photography overlaid with digital illustrations. But one example is raising eyebrows in Miami – and on Reddit.
The ad in question features a photograph of an underwater shark, along with an illustrated diver with an octopus on their finger. So far, so normal (ish). But at first glance, that finger/octopus combo looks rather, well, proud.
"What's the first thing you see in this ad? Don't tell me I'm the only one," one Redditor asks. Another adds, "Can't believe it got through legal." Others have pointed out that the effect not have been quite so obvious when Apple was approving the ads. "I suppose it was much smaller, maybe even different proportions on the drawing table." It's also worth noting that in the digital version of the artwork (above), the difference in colour between the octopus and finger are much more pronounced.
People have been asking lately what's happened to Apple's previous advertising magic. Gone are the days of iconic campaigns like 'Think Different' and '1984', replaced instead by frivolous campaigns featuring Memoji. At least in this case, any offensiveness is arguably in the eye of the beholder – which is more than can be said for other recent Apple efforts.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.