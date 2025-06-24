Recommended reading

What the hell is going on with Apple's ad department?

News
By last updated

The company has pulled another ad – making it four in a year.

Apple is responsible for some of the best ads of all time, with its dystopian '1984' ad often topping lists of the most iconic TV spots ever. But over the last year the company seems to have run into hot water with several ads. Since last May, Apple has released then promptly pulled not one, not two, but four (!) ads, leading fans to ask what on earth is going on in its marketing department.

Apple yesterday launched an ad titled The Parent Presentation, in which SNL's Martin Herlihy delivers a presentation on, yes, how to convince your parents to buy you a Mac. The whole thing is pretty cringeworthy and the reaction wasn't kind – but in almost immediately deleting it, Apple is adding to what's becoming an alarming track record.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.