Pepsi really needs to get over its Coca-Cola obsession

Is an original ad campaign too much to ask?

Pepsi billboards featuring bottles with names of foods
(Image credit: Pepsi)

Look, Pepsi, we've been through this. The brand has an insatiable appetite for poking fun at Coca-Cola in its ads, which only serves to emphasise its position as the underdog. And while Coke's recent resurrection of one of its iconic campaigns might not be the most original advertising moves we've seen in recent years, Pepsi's attempt to parody crosses the cheeky threshold, comfortably entering cringe territory.

Coca-Cola's bottles and cans currently feature various first names, suggesting you might want to 'share a Coke' with a friend. And now Pepsi has released it's own take on the campaign, swapping out people's names with those of foods. The kinds of foods, such as 'Burgers' or 'Tacos', that you might 'share' a Pepsi with. Funny, right? Put it this way, we've seen cleverer print ads from the Coke rival.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

