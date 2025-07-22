Luxury ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs has unveiled a bold new billboard campaign that takes minimalism to the extreme. Leaving nothing but the stick, the clever campaign plays on the temptation of the treat, demonstrating that they're too good to resist.

The world of billboard ads has been making some exciting moves recently, with brands embracing a 'less is more' approach by remixing their logos (or ditching them altogether). In line with this understated trend, Häagen-Dazs demonstrates how bold visuals can create a lasting impact that stands out from the crowd.

(Image credit: Häagen-Dazs)

Created by BBH, Häagen-Dazs' new campaign features a series of minimalist billboards showcasing empty ice cream sticks sporting the brand's logo. Set against a rich velvety red background, the empty stick creates a messy contrast, subverting Häagen-Dazs' typical indulgent branding.

Both playful and precise, the campaign shines in its simplicity, letting onlookers do the work. “We didn’t need to show the product because the craving you get from looking at it says it all,” says Alex Grieve, global chief creative officer at BBH. "This work is a celebration of what makes Häagen-Dazs iconic: unmatched product, crafted with care and savoured to the last bite,” adds Häagen-Dazs' global head, Priscilla Zee.

(Image credit: Häagen-Dazs)

