Häagen-Dazs’ new billboards give us nothing

And they’re pure perfection

Häagen-Dazs new billboard campaign
Luxury ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs has unveiled a bold new billboard campaign that takes minimalism to the extreme. Leaving nothing but the stick, the clever campaign plays on the temptation of the treat, demonstrating that they're too good to resist.

The world of billboard ads has been making some exciting moves recently, with brands embracing a 'less is more' approach by remixing their logos (or ditching them altogether). In line with this understated trend, Häagen-Dazs demonstrates how bold visuals can create a lasting impact that stands out from the crowd.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

