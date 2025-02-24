From McDonald's to Kellogg's: Why are so many brands ditching their logo?

Typography is taking centre stage.

Wieden + Kennedy billbords for Heinz
Heinz recently ditched its logo for a print campaign (Image credit: Wieden + Kennedy)

Kellogg’s recent See You in the Morning campaign has sparked a lively debate: is it a masterstroke or a brand mishap? For me, it’s the former. It exudes confidence, stripping the brand promise back to the essentials—their iconic script wordmark and a tagline that owns the morning.

By declaring themselves “the OG” breakfast, Kellogg’s isn’t just selling its cereal; they’re staking a claim on a cultural moment in time and flexing the strength of their relationship with consumers by trusting the type to do the heavy lifting. It's a brand-focused play, leaving room for product-specific ads to follow. Is having one of the best logos becoming less important than weilding a strong typeface?

Terrance Weinzierl
Terrance Weinzierl
Creative Type Director

Terrance Weinzierl is a Creative Type Director in-house at Monotype, and has been dedicated to designing typefaces, lettering, and typography since 2008.

