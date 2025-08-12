Apparently the OnlyFans logo is too raunchy for the cricket pitch
It's just not cricket.
What kind of content do you associate OnlyFans with? Well, it isn't all about that, apparently. A steady trickle of sports personalities have been signing up of late, offering content related to their sport and lifestyle.
One such sports star is Southern Brave bowler Tymal Mills, who signed a partnership with OnlyFans earlier this year. But it seems word of the platform's more wholesome content hasn't reached the England and Wales Cricket Board. It's hardly one of the best logos of all time, but it the board things it's offensive from more than a design perspective.
The board has refused to allow Mills to display the OnlyFans logo on his bat during this month's Hundred league. According to City AM, Mills asked the England and Wales Cricket Board for permission "but this was denied on grounds that it would not be in keeping with the brand values of the Hundred".
Mills had previously explained the content he would be creating. "The platform is built perfectly for athletes, really, to talk about and engage with their audience. So yeah, I guess you do have to address that and make that very clear. But I’ll certainly be doing that and once you say that to people, they understand and get it very quickly.”
Needless to say, the bizarreness of the whole situation is providing much mirth on Reddit. "I have nothing productive to say I just find this very entertaining on the whole," one user comments, while another adds, quite fairly, "I like how betting apps are not a problem but a platform which just happens to host porn (albeit primarily so) is where we draw the line."
