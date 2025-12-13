I'll admit that the Spotify Wrapped season is often a holiday celebration in itself for me. Each year, I wait patiently to see if my experimental music listening efforts have resulted in a niche selection, or if Britney Spears has once again invaded my top artists. Regardless, I welcome the retrospect as I look towards the impending new year.

What I don't want, however, is to reminisce on every tiny detail of my existence in 2025. From shopping habits to dating, it seems brands have gone wild for yearly rewinds, but I'm here to argue that the trend is losing its touch. Call me a Scrooge, but not everything needs to be Wrapped.

First, let's talk about Spotify Wrapped. It works for several reasons, but most importantly because it's so universal. Almost everyone listens to music, and having the bragging rights to share your favourite tunes of the year becomes somewhat of a status symbol. Pair that with the fact that the streaming service is constantly innovating with new Instagram-worthy flexes (take this year's 'listening age' or music 'club'), there's a sense of community, but also individuality that appeals to consumers.

Another example that surprisingly impressed me is Grindr Unwrapped. Although it's not personalised for users, each category is a rundown of the year's gay pop culture moments, from Bulge of the Year to the Gay Dictionary. Comprised of user surveys and data, it's a playful cultural recap (with extra points awarded for its gorgeous presentation). It's unserious, it's playful and a time capsule of this year's culture, acting as a love letter to its users. Most of all, it's not just a rehash of Spotify Wrapped.

But as with all successful trends, it soon becomes diluted by a sea of brands hopping on the bandwagon. This year, we've seen countless Wrapped parodies, from Lidl to Ryanair, that ultimately turn the carefully curated event into a sea of empty data. Do I particularly care which city bought the most Lidl colselaw? No. Do I want to see Wrapped bastardised by Ryanair's painfully sardonic marketing team? No.

My issue with these brands appropriating the Wrapped template is that they lose all the charm of the trend. The craft that goes into each year's Wrapped theme alone is swept under memeified cut-and-paste templates and 'zingy' tongue-in-cheek ad speak that feels devoid of soul. It's a desperate grab for virality that's been done to death.

The trendification of Wrapped also strips it of its main appeal – sharability. While we may be inclined to showcase our listening habits to the world, not many want to publicise their grocery list or travel miles. It's a golden marketing trend that can't be thoughtlessly replicated with any value.

When you analyse Spotify and see the detail that goes into their branding, from hiring a dedicated typographer to its playful UX Easter eggs, it's clear why Wrapped is so coveted by fans. While I'm not against brands getting retrospective on the year, it's far more refreshing to see original takes that aren't just soullessly cannibalising a trend.