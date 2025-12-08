Gen Z doesn't care about your brand heritage

Look, I'm going to be honest here. I've spent three decades as a journalist covering consumer tech, first for printed magazines and now for their online equivalents. But I'm starting to think I don't understand what's happening any more. That's because, according to new findings from Pulse Advertising, Gen Z is increasingly bypassing everything we thought we knew about consumer trust.

Their survey suggests that Gen Z, on the whole, don't care about your brand heritage. They're not impressed by your polished launch event. And that expensive TV spot you're so proud of? They've never seen it. They're too busy watching someone called @TechBroDan test your product's battery life whilst eating crisps.

I'm not being flippant. This is genuinely what the data shows.

The new gatekeepers

So what does this actually mean in practice? Well, when Gen Z wants to buy a phone, a laptop or any other piece of tech, they don't visit the brand website. They don't read reviews on established tech publications. They watch creators. The people that folks my age call 'YouTubers' (although they're usually on multiple platfoms). Real people, often in their bedrooms, with a ring light and an unerring ability to smile while talking.

These creators do unboxings (yes, literally just opening the box), demonstrate how the device works, explain its features in plain English, and here's the kicker: audiences actually trust them more than the 'legacy' media. More than the entire advertising industry. More than, to be blunt, the brands themselves.

Camera influencer Kaiman Wong has almost a million subscribers on YouTube (Image credit: Kaiman Wong)

Perhaps most unnervingly, Pulse's research shows that over 80% of Gen Z conversations about what to buy happen in private group chats and DMs. We can't track it. We can't measure it. We can't even see it. It's what they're calling "dark social", which sounds vaguely sinister. But really it just means they're texting their mates saying "should I get this?" like humans have done forever. Just, now digitally.

Remember when you'd spend months crafting the perfect launch campaign? The keynote speech, the press release, the carefully orchestrated social media rollout? Well, it feels like all that's kind of irrelevant now.

What works these days is serialised content. Multi-episode reviews. "Day 47 with this device" updates. Long-term testing that shows whether something actually holds up after the initial honeymoon period. It's less Mad Men, more mundane reality TV (but not on TV, online). And Gen Z absolutely laps it up.

But here's where it gets properly confusing for someone my age: influence is moving offline. Creators are hosting live events, meet-ups, demo sessions. They're bringing their audiences into physical spaces to actually touch and try products.

Are we full circle?

It's almost quaint, really. We've come full circle to something that looks suspiciously like the shopping experience I grew up with. Except now there's a 23-year-old with a YouTube channel hosting it instead of a sales assistant.

Pulse's CEO Lara Daniel reckons brands need to shift from "top-down broadcast models" to "community-driven influence ecosystems." Which sounds exhausting, if I'm honest. But she's probably right. The brands winning in this landscape aren't the ones shouting loudest about their products. They're the ones genuinely collaborating with creators, supporting communities, and (revolutionary concept) actually listening to what people want.

Is this the death of brand advertising? I don't know. But it's certainly the death of brand advertising as I understood it. And at 55, learning that everything you know is suddenly obsolete is… well, it's character building.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to go figure out what a TikTok Shop is.