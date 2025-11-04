5 ways brands can truly engage Gen Alpha, according to a pro

Gen Alpha, kids born from 2010 onwards, are redefining how brands engage with the youngest generations. The culture they are growing up in is radically different even from their Gen Z predecessors. They are digital savvy and brand savvy and as a result, their expectations and their opinions are flipping the script on how brands should behave and engage with them.

Our Beano Brain 100 Coolest Brands 2025 report isn’t just simply a ranking of what’s cool, it’s an insight into how all brands need to approach the next generation of consumers (and it takes more than a clever rebrand). This year's report uncovered the latest set of golden rules to determine what makes a brand truly cool – and what makes it less so. Jumping on every meme? Cringe. Engaging with culture meaningfully? Cool.

But what else can make brands cool in the eyes of Gen Alpha?

Be playful, be daring

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Play has never been more limitless. Kids of all generations have had boundless imaginations, but never has a generation been able to act these out in real time through brands like Lego, Minecraft and Roblox. As a result, these brands continue to rank highly in the Coolest Brands list because they empower kids to play without limits.

But what brands need to know is that Gen Alpha doesn’t just expect playfulness from the toy and entertainment industry, they expect it from all brands. A “cotton candy” KitKat or a “pizza perfume” from Domino’s fulfills this desire for playfulness in unexpected places. It's also the kind of bold, joyful brilliance that Gen Alpha loves.

Authenticity beats hype

(Image credit: Nike / Future)

Gen Alpha are like detectives, they can spot fakes and fake-ness in seconds, and nothing could turn them away from a brand quicker.

What this year’s Coolest Brands rankings prove is that hype without substance doesn’t last, it's a fleeting boost and a false sense of security. Prime Hydration, created by KSI and Logan Paul, dropped 26 places as the buzz wore off while Nike climbed to 2nd place thanks to its genuine cultural connections. Championing women’s sport, celebrating diverse heroes and blurring the line between fashion and performance while maintaining quality continues to win over Gen Alpha.

Build communities on and offline

For Gen Alpha, the digital and physical worlds are intertwined, more so than any previous generation. Belonging comes from fandoms and online spaces, but also in-person friend groups. Brands that recognise this hybrid reality like Nike with Nikeland on Roblox or Lego's real and digital collaborations foster communities not just audiences.

Kids want brands to help them connect with one another. Shared challenges, collectibles, limited editions and collaborations can foster these communities and in turn build loyalty through shared experiences.

Make them feel safe

(Image credit: YouTube)

From an early age, Gen Alpha learn digital fluency across multiple online spaces in education, entertainment and communication. They are a generation that know how to bypass rules and restrictions set by adults BUT they want to feel safe. As they navigate online – and offline – spaces, they appreciate brands that put their safety first without compromising the joy of the overall brand experience.

For kids, safety isn’t just about stranger danger anymore. It’s about emotional safety – avoiding toxicity, bad vibes, and online drama. And here, YouTube, the #1 in Beano Brain’s 100 Coolest Brands of 2025 has earned its halo.

Companies that put ethical practices at their heart can earn the higher ground, because safety is not simply a legislative issue (although that is important); it’s about creating and managing an environment where kids and teens feel safe.

Cool-ness is earned, not demanded

Cool can’t be bought or borrowed. It’s earned. Consistency, creativity and courage are what makes a brand truly cool.

Gen Alpha is demanding more from brands than previous generations. They want them to be more imaginative, more genuine and more human. The brands that understand this don’t just win in the short term, they build long term loyalty. And the brands that master this? Well, they get the highest accolade of all – being called cool.