A month with AirPods Pro 3 – how do they hold up?

I've been using the AirPods Pro 3 for a month, and – as a non-audiophile – I have a specific point of view on how good they really are, that I think is relevant to the majority of users out there. When I say I'm not an audiophile, I mean I've never consistently used the cutting edge of audiophile headphones (like the recently released HEDD D1s). Though I have tried such headphones out, I'm more familiar with a plethora of budget options, many mid-range and, most recently, the AirPods 4 (which aren't great for sound).

I'm firmly trapped in the Apple ecosystem and this (rightly or wrongly) informs a lot of my buying decisions. With all that in mind, if you too are in the Apple ecosystem, and you're not a self-proclaimed audiophile, then I would absolutely recommend the AirPods Pro 3 – but not just for the sound. (See here how I feel about iPhone 17 Pro since using it for a couple of weeks.)

The sound

(Image credit: Future)

The AirPods Pro 3's sound is rich, detailed and crisp. When I compared them to two pairs of overear headphones – the Bose Ultras and the brand new open-ear Hedd D1s – they held up pretty well. Clearly it isn't a completely fair comparison because the AirPods are in-ear, but even with that in mind the sound held its own.

Compared to the AirPods Pro 2 model, the sound profile is different. The Pro 3s offer detailed mids, but they're slightly more aggressive in the higher frequencies, and they're not as warm. The bass isn't as pronounced as I like it, and I hear the upper midrange percussion more strongly than other earbuds (hello snare!).

(Image credit: Future)

But the spatial audio is a revelation (when using a compatible device) – and it goes without saying that the sound is at its best when ANC is switched on. Overall, to my ears the sound is great for the price point.

I listen to a lot of music, and fixate somewhat obsessively on one artist at a time – so there are songs I've had on repeat for a couple of months. Listening to those through the AirPods Pro 3 is testament to how good the sound is, as I'm noticing elements I've never heard before.

The ANC has got two times better than the Pro 2 model, which is really noticeable when using them, they really do block out the outside world perfectly (a little too well for some situations). When out in a busy street I prefer not to have them activated or I will inevitably bump into someone... but they're perfect on the train. Except then someone is trying to talk to you and you don't notice.

The design

(Image credit: Future)

I found the AirPods 3 incredibly uncomfortable – and they would not stay in my ears, especially for workouts. But the Pro 3 model is really comfy. I've been using them for a solid work day of 8 hours and they feel great. This is in part due to the redesigned body, which makes it easier to put them into the right position – but having silicone tips helps a lot, too, especially now.

These fitness features combined with the comfy, secure fit and the fact they're sweatproof means the AirPods Pro 3 are a fantastic option for the gym or exercise in general. If you're in a gym and want to drown out the TV, other people or machine clanking then the ANC will be brilliant for allowing you to focus. I've seen people on Reddit suggest using AirPods Pro 2 or 3 for exercising, even if they use an expensive pair of headphones for their primary listening.

The new design may not look hugely different at first glance, but the brand new shape is making an impact. I didn't use the Pro 2 long term but I've consulted a member of my team who has used both, and he says that the design has made a massive difference to comfort. Apparently the new edge points into the back of his ear – something that has been remedied by downsizing on the silicone tips.

Of course, the white is iconic so we wouldn't have expected any change there.

Other features

(Image credit: Future)

AirPods Pro 3 come with some other useful features, depending on your current tech setup.

One is Live Translation, which translates conversations in real-time from and into a range of languages. This was delayed, but expansion to the EU has just been announced and will go live next month. After that, Live Translation will be available in English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional Mandarin), Japanese and Korean.

Another standout new feature is the heart rate monitor. I don't find this particularly useful because I have the Apple Watch, but it does sync with the wearable – and if you don't have a smartwatch then it will add something extra to your workouts.