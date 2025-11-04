I've been a reluctant iPhone user because of my MacBook Air obsession. I don't want to give up the seamless integration between the two (and since I added on the Apple Watch and AirPods Pro, it's even harder to ditch), but I've looked longingly at the feature set of Samsungs in the vicinity. I had the basic iPhone 15, then the iPhone 16 Plus, and neither have given me the iPhone bug. But that has changed now I've finally tried the 17 Pro, and I couldn't be more surprised about it.

It's the first time I've had my hands on a Pro of my very own, and I immediately 'got' what everyone is so obsessed with (and why it's at the top of our iPhone for Photography guide). Here are the three things I was immediately struck by and haven't actually got over yet.

The physical design

(Image credit: Future)

The main thing is that the feel of the premium body and the screen is so different to the more basic models – in fact, it's so good I've so far refused to put a case on it (I'm definitely going to regret that). The aluminium body is real delight to hold, it looks beautiful – and I'm still feeling the same about it after two weeks of picking it up. And, if you were wondering, you have to scratch with something very pointy to make the back scratch up. Simply handling it and everyday use doesn't create the marks, which isn't the impression I got from the internet's outrage (including ours, I know that – but it did have the marks in store so obviously someone had gone hard in there).

I convinced myself I liked the size of the Plus (6.7 inches as opposed to the 6.3 of the Pro), but now holding the Pro on a regular basis has shown me that bigger is NOT better in the slightest. It's more comfortable and I don't have to reach my thumb over awkwardly.

The Super Retina XDR screen is more vivid, which I've actually noticed and appreciated, and the Liquid Glass design is especially vibrant on the Pro model.

For a design enthusiast, the Pro model is the only option. Though my colleague loved the design of the Air, for me there are too many compromises like battery life and camera quality, and the super-slim, sleek design doesn't quite make up for it.

The camera

(Image credit: Future)

I'm not a photographer, but I have always been frustrated by two elements of the smartphone cameras I've used: the zoom, and the night mode. Both have always been completely unsatisfactory on phones I've used before. And on the Pro both issues are solved. I really haven't explored all of the camera upgrades (see our iPhone 17 Pro review for that and stand by for more coverage from our resident photographer when we compare it to other phones like Samsung's flagship), but even for a layperson the camera is heads and shoulders above the more basic models.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This was another surprise for me, I assumed that because I don't do pro-level photography I wouldn't notice or appreciate the camera's power. It has spurred me on to learn more about how to use the camera, so watch this space as I teach myself to be better at iPhone photography.

The audio quality

(Image credit: Jon Stapley)

The audio is an element I hadn't even considered when imagining how I'd feel about the iPhone 17 Pro. But I heard the difference immediately when I started using it, for both podcasts and music. It's a fuller, sharper sound – and it gets louder than the other models I've tried. I've been enjoying using it with my AirPods Pro 3 (opinions on that coming later in the week), but it also makes a great sound all on its own.

Overall, I've never had a phone I haven't wanted to put a case on this badly, which says an awful lot about the quality of feel given how a) clumsy I am and b) how many children get their hands on my phone everyday. Wish me luck.

See the iPhone Pro deals we have found below: