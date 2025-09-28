People aren't buying Apple's iPhone 17 'scratchgate' explanation

It wouldn't be a proper Apple release without a design controversy. After antennagate, bendgate and butterfly keyboardgate (OK, that doesn't quite have the ring to it), Apple now faces iPhone 17 scratchgate, and its attempts to dismiss the problem aren't convincing people.

On the very same day that the new iPhone was released, there were reports that the range is prone to scratching, and that it's particularly notable on the Pro after the tech giant's decision to move back to aluminium from titanium. According to Apple, it's just 'material transfer'. But, in the words of Soulwax, is the excuse good enough for what you're paying? (My advice is get one of the best iPhone 17 cases).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

As shown in the photos above from our design editor's own trip to an Apple store, display models of the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air appeared to be getting scuffed up within days from, customers testing them.

Apple has suggested that the marks aren't scratches but instead material that has rubbed off from worn MagSafe risers being used to display the phones in store. Wipe with a cloth, and the marks will come off, it says.

That might be what's happening in some of the cases of scuffed-looking iPhones in stores. Demo units might not be a great measure of durability anyway, since people sometimes treat them more roughly than they would their own phone. But we hadn't noticed so much damage so soon on previous launches. And some people who have the phone themselves seem convinced that what they're seeing are real chips and scratches.

literally first drop pic.twitter.com/MKir3PncS5September 22, 2025

Almost every new iPhone comes with some version of 'scratchgate'. There tend to be two camps: those who exaggerate the problem and those who dismiss it, when often the case is that there is an issue to consider in context, but it might not be as dramatic as some make out.

The iPhone 17 Pro does seem to be prone to scratching around the edge of the camera plateau. In his torture test video below, JerryRigEverything says the anodised coating doesn't stick very well and can be scratched by objects like keys and coins.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ultimately, there's a trade off with every design decision. Apple says it chose aluminium for the better heat dissipation after people complained that the iPhone 16 Pro got too hot (heatgate?). It might have been able to improve the durability of the finish by bevelling the corners of the camera plateau, but it seems to have prioritised the sleek aesthetics of sharp edges on the one-piece aluminium chassis.

iPhone 17 Pro Scratch Gate is Real -- But its not your fault - YouTube Watch On

Does the scratching mean you should avoid the iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone Air? We haven't yet completed our full review, but if you're looking to upgrade your phone and want to go with Apple, this probably won't matter to much to you, but you might want to get a case. What I'm more baffled by is the question of why isn't there a black iPhone 17 Pro?