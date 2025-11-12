Love pattern? I just tried some iPhone cases perfect for you

They changed my mind about a naked iPhone.

I've given in. I was hoping to be able to use my shiny new iPhone 17 Pro with no case – because it feels so delightful naked. But after a couple of dings, I've holstered the beautiful aluminium body in a case. But I didn't want to put it in just any design, so I've been looking for something that brings something extra.

I tried out two Burga cases for my older iPhone 16 Plus, and I'm going to invest in one for the 17 Pro. Choosing the pattern is hard as there are hundreds on the website, and these are premium cases with price tags to match. But there are often deals running, such as this 4 for 2 offer. To be honest, I wasn't sure of the value of getting multiple cases but after having two in rotation I have enjoyed the variety. See the two I've got below, then find out your other options. See other iPhone 17 cases here.

Burga's cases come in three types – Tough Mag Safe, Elite Dark Mag Safe and Elite Dark Mag Safe. The around-$30 upgrade to the Elite model gets you higher protection, a velvety microfibre lining and shock absorption.

Find more Burga cases on their website.

