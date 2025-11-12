Love pattern? I just tried some iPhone cases perfect for you

I've given in. I was hoping to be able to use my shiny new iPhone 17 Pro with no case – because it feels so delightful naked. But after a couple of dings, I've holstered the beautiful aluminium body in a case. But I didn't want to put it in just any design, so I've been looking for something that brings something extra.

I tried out two Burga cases for my older iPhone 16 Plus, and I'm going to invest in one for the 17 Pro. Choosing the pattern is hard as there are hundreds on the website, and these are premium cases with price tags to match. But there are often deals running, such as this 4 for 2 offer. To be honest, I wasn't sure of the value of getting multiple cases but after having two in rotation I have enjoyed the variety. See the two I've got below, then find out your other options. See other iPhone 17 cases here.

Burga Almond Latte Elite Light Mag Safe $84.90 at BURGA This might sound pricey, but if you want your iPhone to retain some of its beauty with a case on, I think it's worth it. I love this design for the smudged dots, and the Elite case feels sturdy (but not too sturdy). You can also get this in the more basic version at $54.95. Burga Volcanic Garden Elite Mag Safe $84.95 at BURGA I love the rich colour scheme and detailed flower motif. it's vibrant but not too in your face. Again, you can get this in the more basic version at $54.95 – but I do think the upgrade is worth it. The quality is excellent, the pattern and colours are vivid and detailed, and they feel so satisfying in texture.

There are hundreds of cases on offer (Image credit: Burga)

Burga's cases come in three types – Tough Mag Safe, Elite Dark Mag Safe and Elite Dark Mag Safe. The around-$30 upgrade to the Elite model gets you higher protection, a velvety microfibre lining and shock absorption.

Find more Burga cases on their website.