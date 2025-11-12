Don’t judge me... but I love the iPhone Pocket

It’s got me feeling nostalgic.

Apple have done it again, they've invented a new, groundbreaking way to hold your iPhone when the humble hand just won't do. Meet the iPhone Pocket – a knitted crossbody strap that's already dividing Apple fans.

Among the expected slew of iPhone 17 cases and MagSafe wallets, Apple's recent tech drop surprised me with the introduction of the iPhone strap (which I was particularly adverse to). I hate to admit it, but I've had a change of heart about iPhone accessories. I confess, I quite like the iPhone Pocket

So why do I like it? Be it the allure of the designer nametag or the broad colourways, the iPhone Pocket strikes some deep Y2K nostalgia in my elder Gen Z soul. I'm transported back to 2007, strolling through the neighbourhood with my Sony Ericsson tucked safely in its phone sock as Sean Kingston's Beautiful Girls blasted crunchily through its abysmal speakers. To me, the iPhone Pocket is the humble phone sock's grown-up evolution.

But fear not, I won't be blinded by nostalgia – let's talk about that price tag. For $149.95, the iPhone Pocket has been criticised by fans who claim it's far too expensive for something that is essentially... a ribbed sock. If it doesn't take your fancy, but you're still after a nifty carrying solution, these options might be more your style.

