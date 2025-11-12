Apple have done it again, they've invented a new, groundbreaking way to hold your iPhone when the humble hand just won't do. Meet the iPhone Pocket – a knitted crossbody strap that's already dividing Apple fans.

Among the expected slew of iPhone 17 cases and MagSafe wallets, Apple's recent tech drop surprised me with the introduction of the iPhone strap (which I was particularly adverse to). I hate to admit it, but I've had a change of heart about iPhone accessories. I confess, I quite like the iPhone Pocket

Apple Pocket $149.95 at Apple Created in collaboration with legendary fashion designer Issey Miyake, the iPhone Pocket features a "3D-knitted construction" that moulds around your device thanks to its ribbed texture. Inspired by a "piece of cloth", the minimalist design can be worn several ways, from crossbody to handheld and even secured to a bag as an extra handy pocket.

So why do I like it? Be it the allure of the designer nametag or the broad colourways, the iPhone Pocket strikes some deep Y2K nostalgia in my elder Gen Z soul. I'm transported back to 2007, strolling through the neighbourhood with my Sony Ericsson tucked safely in its phone sock as Sean Kingston's Beautiful Girls blasted crunchily through its abysmal speakers. To me, the iPhone Pocket is the humble phone sock's grown-up evolution.

But fear not, I won't be blinded by nostalgia – let's talk about that price tag. For $149.95, the iPhone Pocket has been criticised by fans who claim it's far too expensive for something that is essentially... a ribbed sock. If it doesn't take your fancy, but you're still after a nifty carrying solution, these options might be more your style.

Apple Crossbody Strap $59 at Apple At a more affordable $59 (I can't believe I'm saying that), the OG Crossbody Strap is a great option for those who want a more understated look. Available in a range of colours, it's a slick option that still boasts that signature luxe Apple quality. Sadly, it's not a universal option as it's only compatible with the new 17 models and the iPhone Air. CASETiFY Rope Cross-body Strap $38 at CASETiFY For a fraction of the price while still maintaining a high-quality appeal, CASETiFY's crossbody strap is a great option. This design features chunky metal hardware for a secure feel, while the 8mm rope is built for durability, withstanding the chaos of everyday life. The dual lobster clips allow the strap to be worn multiple ways, while also easily securing to your bag for easy transportation. SURPHY Phone Lanyard $13.99 at Amazon US There are countless budget iPhone strap options on Amazon, but this design from SURPHY delivers the best quality and value. Featuring easy installation and an adjustable strap, this handy phone lanyard is a great hassle-free option (bonus points, it comes in a wide range of colours). While it may not boast the same luxe appeal as pricier options, it's a great pick for those who want practicality that doesn't cost the earth.