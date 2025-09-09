While I love my iPhone, one thing I think we've sadly forgotten in the smartphone era is the humble phone accessory. I miss the aggressive acrylic plink of some tacky flip phone charms, or the comforting enclosure of a Sony Ericsson phone sock – but what's the modern, grown-up alternative?

I think I've found the answer, and I don't like it – behold, Apple's crossbody iPhone strap. With maximum practicality and negative cool points, this crossbody carrier is a complete design mystery to me. Set to release with the new iPhone 17 (alongside its bizarre custom case), this abominable accessory feels a little like Apple is running out of ideas.

Here’s your first look at the Crossbody Strap for iPhone 17, do people actually use these? pic.twitter.com/jcJOuleRbqSeptember 8, 2025

In a recent X post, journalist Sonny Dickson shared a sneak peek at the new product – a bright orange woven with slick metal hardware. "Do people actually use these?" he questioned followers.

The strap was clearly divisive, with some praising the functional design, while others lambasted the bizarre accessory. "In London, phone theft is rampant, thousands and thousands of phones snatched, so anything would help," one user wrote. "Looks like a dog leash. I’d never use this," another commented, while one commenter scathingly added, "Who the f**k asked for this…again, Apple not reading the room."

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

Considering the inevitable Apple price hike (for what's essentially a glorified lanyard), I can scarcely see a valid reason to buy an iPhone strap. While I can see the practicalities, it highlights the unfortunate reality of recent iPhone evolutions – they're getting too damn big and heavy. Regardless, I'd still rather wrestle my phone into my back pocket than sacrifice my style points.

