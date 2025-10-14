If you've just bought a new iPhone 17 and need a power bank, I think I've found the coolest one ever. The UGREEN Uno wireless power bank looks smart and sleek, but its TFT Display turns it into a robot thanks to 15+ emojis to help indicate power levels and status. The best part? It's 30% off right now at Amazon, down to just £31.47, down from £44.99.

It attaches to the back of your phone magnetically (with MagSafe), offers 10000mAh charging, and is said to be compatible with the iPhone 17-12 Series. I have an Android, and I seriously hope it will work with my Samsung S24 Ultra too because I NEED it. I've been on a bit of a robot hype lately, since discovering the adorable Eiliko keychain robot (which blows Labubus out of the park) and as a consumer, I'm an absolute sucker for anything cute and futuristic looking.

There's also a matching UGREEN charging plug that you can get with the same emoji display, and it's also on sale right now, down to just £26.58 from the usual £34.99. I've got all the details on these deals for you below, but this is some of the best travel tech I've seen for a while, so I'd jump on these price cuts while you can.

Save 30% UGREEN Uno Wireless Power Bank: was £44.99 now £31.47 at Amazon This might be the cutest/coolest portable power bank I've ever seen, and it's super affordable too with this deal. It firmly attaches to the back of your phone thanks to its powerful 10N magnet, and supports PD 20W fast charging. The 10000mAh capacity is generous for a compact power bank, and can fully charge an iPhone 16 up to 1.8 times (according to Amazon).