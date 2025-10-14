The cutest power bank ever is 30% off today
It looks like a little robot and even has a face.
If you've just bought a new iPhone 17 and need a power bank, I think I've found the coolest one ever. The UGREEN Uno wireless power bank looks smart and sleek, but its TFT Display turns it into a robot thanks to 15+ emojis to help indicate power levels and status. The best part? It's 30% off right now at Amazon, down to just £31.47, down from £44.99.
It attaches to the back of your phone magnetically (with MagSafe), offers 10000mAh charging, and is said to be compatible with the iPhone 17-12 Series. I have an Android, and I seriously hope it will work with my Samsung S24 Ultra too because I NEED it. I've been on a bit of a robot hype lately, since discovering the adorable Eiliko keychain robot (which blows Labubus out of the park) and as a consumer, I'm an absolute sucker for anything cute and futuristic looking.
There's also a matching UGREEN charging plug that you can get with the same emoji display, and it's also on sale right now, down to just £26.58 from the usual £34.99. I've got all the details on these deals for you below, but this is some of the best travel tech I've seen for a while, so I'd jump on these price cuts while you can.
This might be the cutest/coolest portable power bank I've ever seen, and it's super affordable too with this deal. It firmly attaches to the back of your phone thanks to its powerful 10N magnet, and supports PD 20W fast charging. The 10000mAh capacity is generous for a compact power bank, and can fully charge an iPhone 16 up to 1.8 times (according to Amazon).
This 3-Port fast charger offers Type C Power and is compatible with most devices, from laptops and tablets to Nintendo Switch consoles. According to the Amazon description, it only takes 30 minutes to charge a MacBook Air M2 from 0 to 51%.
It comes in multiple colours aside from black, and you can also get it in teal green and pastel purple (with a cute bow on the back) for the ultimate cutesy game room aesthetic.
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.
