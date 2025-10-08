It's rare for an ergonomic office chair to score perfectly in design, comfort, build quality and features. I've only found five chairs that manage to nail all areas – and that's out of the 30+ chairs I've personally reviewed over the last five years. Branch's Ergonomic Chair Pro is one of them, and it's my top pick of the best office chairs for back pain.

Right now it's at a record-low price, down from $499 to $399 at Amazon, and if you're in the market for a quality ergonomic chair that is a fraction of the price of the higher end chairs out there (Herman Miller, Humanscale – I'm looking at you), this is the one I'd go for.

I'm a fan of what Branch do – make really good quality chairs and standing desks that are a great fit for the majority of people, and are priced accordingly. I've tested three of their chairs, and though I liked them all, the Ergo Chair Pro represents the best value of the lot.

Branch Ergo Chair Pro: $499 $399 at Amazon

Save $100: I reported on this chair having $50 off last week, so I'm happy to yell about $100 off this time. It's part of Amazon's Big Deal Days, and though it's possible this will be matched over Black Friday, that's a guess. If you want to buy a great office chair at a great price today, I can't find a better deal.

Are ergonomic chairs worth it?

It may seem strange that I get genuinely enthused about office chairs – it's certainly not the coolest thing about me (who am I kidding, there is literally nothing cool about me) – but since 2020 and having largely shifted my working life to my home, I've realised the importance of good ergonomic chairs in my life. The good ones – and they don't have to cost the earth – are discreet, comfortable, adjustable, look great, and most importantly, make you feel good. I tried working from home using my kitchen chair for a couple months with no back support, and I felt terrible; slouched and achy. Getting my first ergo chair felt like a big relief, and now I'm on a mission to find the best options that can fit into anyone's home work set up (and their budget).