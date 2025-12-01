As someone who spends their working day in front of a computer, having the right office chair is essential. To avoid developing a posture similar to a prawn, I prioritise something adjustable and ergonomic (these are non-negotiable), but style points are always a bonus.

Thankfully, there's still time to swipe one of my favourite office chairs of all time before Cyber Monday is laid to rest. The back-saving Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro is now $499 $374 on the official Branch website – a record low for the best overall pick from our best chairs for back pain guide.

Unpretentious and effective, Branch's products are all about quality for a fair price. The Ergonomic Chair Pro is a great option for most, combining function and value (especially with that extra 25% off).