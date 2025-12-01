Your back will thank for snagging this office chair for 25% off
It’s the lowest deal we’ve ever seen on this ergonomic beauty.
As someone who spends their working day in front of a computer, having the right office chair is essential. To avoid developing a posture similar to a prawn, I prioritise something adjustable and ergonomic (these are non-negotiable), but style points are always a bonus.
Thankfully, there's still time to swipe one of my favourite office chairs of all time before Cyber Monday is laid to rest. The back-saving Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro is now
$499 $374 on the official Branch website – a record low for the best overall pick from our best chairs for back pain guide.
Unpretentious and effective, Branch's products are all about quality for a fair price. The Ergonomic Chair Pro is a great option for most, combining function and value (especially with that extra 25% off).