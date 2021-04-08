The best Herman Miller chairs in 2021: High-value seating that's built to last

Looking for office furniture? You may have checked the best Herman Miller chairs then instantly checked straight out again when you clocked the price. Herman Miller chairs are properly expensive, and that's enough to put most customers off right away.

Before you rush off to inspect the cheaper end of the best office chairs spectrum, though, think on this: yes, a Herman Miller chair will cost you a lot more than another office chair that looks much the same. However, you get what you pay for. Herman Miller chairs are made from premium materials and built to last with an eye on providing you with all the comfort and support you'll need throughout their lifetime. And, of course, they look amazing too.

Herman Miller chairs come with a 12-year guarantee as standard, so you can be sure that the company expects its chairs to comfortably last a lot longer than that. So while you might save in the short term with a cheaper office chair, how many times will you have to replace it over the next 12 or more years? Suddenly that Aeron doesn't seem quite so wantonly extravagant.

Ready to think again about a Herman Miller chair? Read on for our top picks, from quite expensive to terrifyingly pricey.

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

01. Herman Miller Aeron The best all-round Herman Miller chair, and a design classic Height: 978 - 1093 mm | Width: 655 - 718 mm | Depth: 407 - 470 mm | Seat height: 376 - 519 mm | Maximum weight: 136 - 159 kg £1,099 View at John Lewis & Partners Check Amazon 156 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Three size options Great ergonomics Fantastic looks Extras push up the price

If you're considering a Herman Miller chair, chances are you're thinking about an Aeron. With its instantly recognisable – and much-copied – design it's a hugely desirable office chair, although the price tag is going to be enough to put most people off.

If you can afford it, however, it'll live right up to your expectations with strong ergonomic features that encourage a healthy posture, as well as fine control over the arms, seat height, depth, and recline. There are three sizes to choose from as well as three colour and four arm options, but remember that these will push the price up; check the Herman Miller site for all the details.

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

02. Herman Miller Embody The ultimate Herman Miller chair for comfort and support Height: 1017 mm | Width: 697 mm | Depth: 697mm | Seat height: 407 - 520 mm | Maximum weight: 136 kg Check Amazon Visit Site 23 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Made for healthy sitting Four breathable layers Fully adjustable Seriously expensive

Herman Miller describes the Embody as an office chair for those who take sitting seriously, so you know it means business. If your work involves sitting down all day, the Embody is built to make it a lot easier on your body.

It features a backfit adjustment so that you can tune the chair to your spine, a smooth tilt that mimics your natural pivot points, and a seat with four breathable layers for comfort and airflow. Designed with experts in biomechanics, vision, physical therapy, and ergonomics, it's the ultimate healthy sitting option.

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

Inspired by the geometry of the Golden Gate Bridge suspension system, the Sayl office chair has all the hallmarks of a future design classic. Its striking Y-Tower armature and ventilated elastomer back not only look amazing but also give you plenty of spinal support as well as the room to stretch and move about, and its foam seat will keep you comfortable all day.

On top of the Sayl's bold colour options you can specify adjustable lumbar support, but bear in mind that this will knock the price up. If an Aeron's just a bit too rich for your tastes but you want a fine-looking and supportive chair, we reckon this is the perfect alternative.

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

04. Herman Miller Mirra 2 The perfect Herman Miller chair for restless sitters Height: 1111 mm | Width: 762 mm | Depth: 470 mm | Seat height: 424 - 565 mm | Maximum weight: 159kg £826 View at Herman MIller Check Amazon 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Stylish and functional Fully adjustable Two back options More supportive than comfortable

The Herman Miller Mirra 2's name comes from the fact that it's designed to intuitively mirror your natural movements. Herman Miller compares it with a good running shoe, and it's a pretty apt comparison. Some might find it just a little unyielding, but if support matters most to you then it's a definite winner.

The Mirra 2 is responsive and supportive and allows your body to move, stretch and reach naturally, and its Harmonic 2 tilt proves a balanced feel when you recline the chair. It has two back options, a flexible TriFlex back or an ultra-responsive Butterfly back, its woven seat distributes your weight evenly and allows air circulation, and it comes in a range of great-looking colourways.

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

05. Herman Miller Cosm A smart Herman Miller Chair that adjusts itself to suit you Height: 864- 1311mm | Width: 734 mm | Depth: 678 mm | Seat height: 409 - 544 mm | Maximum weight: 159kg £1,173 View at Herman MIller Check Amazon Three back heights Self-adjusting tilt mechanism Fantastic looks A more expensive option

Available in three back heights, the Herman Miller Cosm is designed to adjust itself to provide you with optimum support. It features Herman Miller's Auto-Harmonic tilt mechanism that automatically gives you the balanced support and movement you need, based on your body and posture, and its seat and back are combined into a breathable and temperature-neutral Intercept Suspension that conforms to your body to provide dynamic spinal support.

There are three arm options – fixed-height, height-adjustable and leaf – and multiple colour options; we particularly love the Cosm's 'dipped-in' look, which means it's the same colour from top to bottom.

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

06. Herman Miller Lino The cheapest Herman Miller chair and a great buy Height: 956 - 1118 mm | Width: 693 mm | Depth: 384 - 454 mm | Seat height: 375 - 528 mm | Maximum weight: 159kg £627 View at Herman MIller Check Amazon Simple design Breathable back Comfortable cushioned seat Lacking in options

If price is your priority when you're after a Herman Miller chair, you won't find anything cheaper than the Lino. It's a minimal, no-nonsense option that looks a lot more like a traditional office chair than most Herman Millers, and while it lacks the advanced features of the Aeron or Embody, it's still impressive, comfortable and supportive.

It has adjustable arms and seat depth so that you can find your perfect sitting position, it has a breathable suspension back that gives you full spinal and lumbar support, and it comes in a wide range of colour, material and finish options so that you can ensure that your Lino fits in with your office décor perfectly.

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

07. Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair The most luxurious Herman Miller chair for gamers Height: 1067 - 1143 mm | Width: 749 mm | Depth: 381 - 457 mm | Seat height: 432 - 559 mm | Maximum weight: 136 kg £1,195 View at Herman MIller Check Amazon Fully adjustable Extra foam in the seat Added cooling technology Pricey for a gaming chair

Herman Miller has a small range of gaming chairs, and top of the pile is this souped-up Embody designed in association with Logitech G. It's largely identical to the standard Embody; the big functional difference is an extra layer of foam in the seat, making it more suitable for extended gaming sessions (or late night deadline sessions, for that matter), as well as additional cooling technology.

It comes in all-black or black with highlights in Logitech G cyan, and while most gamers would probably balk at the price tag, it would make for a fantastic statement chair in your studio.

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

08. Aeron Special Gaming Edition For when the standard Aeron isn't black enough for you Height: 933–1099 mm | Width: 673 mm | Depth: 432 mm | Seat height: 407 - 519 mm | Maximum weight: 159 kg £1,059 View at Herman MIller Check Amazon It's an Aeron... ...but a lot more black Comfortable and supportive Extras ramp the price up

The Special Gaming Edition of the Aeron isn't particularly special; Herman Miller is quite upfront about it being ergonomically identical to the standard Aeron. So what's the big difference that makes it a gaming chair? Simply the colour.

The darkest standard Aeron you can get comes in Graphite, but if that's not dark enough for you then the Special Gaming Edition comes in what Herman Miller describes as dark black. It's no Vantablack, but still, if you're going for a monochrome aesthetic in your studio then this could be a winner.

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

Not quite the cheapest Herman Miller chair you can get (but only by the barest of margins), the Setu is a decidedly minimal office chair with a mesh seat and back, and a flexible spine that responds to your movement. It comes in six tasteful colour options and either white or black frames, and you can adjust the height but nothing else.

Basic but effective, it's described by Herman Miller as a side chair and we're not entirely sure how it would suit all-day use; if you're looking for a cheap Herman Miller office chair then we'd direct you to the ever so slightly cheaper Lino with its higher back.

